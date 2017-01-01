Turkey Says Arabs, Lebanese among Victims of Istanbul Nightclub Attack
The victims of the attack on revelers celebrating New Year at an Istanbul nightclub include citizens of several Arab countries, a Turkish cabinet minister said on Sunday.
"There are foreigners and Turks, but the majority are foreigners. From different countries -- Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya," said Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
Authorities have said 39 people were killed, including at least 15 foreigners, and 65 others wounded. However Turkish officials have yet to give details on nationals of which foreign countries were killed and wounded.
Belgium's foreign ministry has confirmed a Belgian-Turkish dual national was killed in the attack while Paris said three French nationals were injured.
The Israeli foreign ministry said a young Israeli woman was killed and another Israeli wounded.
"It's hard to imagine a crime more cynical than the killing of civilians during a New Year's celebration," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a condolence message to Erdogan.
Seriously vlad? Not even killing babies in scores and/or burrying them under rubble? A trademark of your war on the Syrian people to keep your filthy puppet in place.
This condemned terrorist attack on civilians in Turkey is not even near the terror vladmir and his puppets caused in Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere if we count all the human beings that have been effected. Putins comment is ridiculous and only a sarcastic criminal would say such a thing after causing so much suffering in the world.
Thank God there is a day of judgement coming up.