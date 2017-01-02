Lebanese Killed in Turkey NYE Rampage to be Flown Home Monday

The bodies of Lebanese victims who were killed in the New Year's Eve massacre at an Istanbul nightclub, will be flown back to Lebanon on board a Middle East aircraft on Monday, the VDL (93.3) radio said quoting sources from Lebanon's consulate general in the Turkish city.

Other wounded Lebanese civilians whose medical condition permits their travel, will also be flown to Lebanon, the sources added.

Staff of the consulate general were visiting the hospitals in Istanbul all through the night until early hours Monday, inspecting the wounded to make certain they are in good condition, they added.

Three Lebanese citizens were killed and five others were injured in the New Year's Eve massacre at an Istanbul nightclub.

The death of Lebanese citizens Elias Wardini, Rita Chami and Haykal Musallem and the wounding of Francois al-Asmar, Nidal Bsherrawi, Bushra Doueihi and Melissa Baralardo, were confirmed Sunday.

The state-run National News Agency later said on Monday that another Lebanese, Jihad Abdul Khaleq, was reported wounded, bringing the total to six. His injury was reported as minor.

According to LBCI, the bodies of the three Lebanese victims will be flown back to Lebanon along with three of the wounded, Melissa Baralardo, Francois al-Asmar and Nidal Bsherrawi.

Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the Reina club, one of Istanbul's most exclusive nightspots, where revelers were celebrating the New Year.

In a statement circulated on social media, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack and said one of the "soldiers of the caliphate" had carried out the attack on the Reina nightclub.