Lebanese Killed in Turkey NYE Rampage to be Flown Home Monday

Lebanese Killed in Turkey NYE Rampage to be Flown Home Mondayإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The bodies of Lebanese victims who were killed in the New Year's Eve massacre at an Istanbul nightclub, will be flown back to Lebanon on board a Middle East aircraft on Monday, the VDL (93.3) radio said quoting sources from Lebanon's consulate general in the Turkish city.
Other wounded Lebanese civilians whose medical condition permits their travel, will also be flown to Lebanon, the sources added.
Staff of the consulate general were visiting the hospitals in Istanbul all through the night until early hours Monday, inspecting the wounded to make certain they are in good condition, they added.
Three Lebanese citizens were killed and five others were injured in the New Year's Eve massacre at an Istanbul nightclub.
The death of Lebanese citizens Elias Wardini, Rita Chami and Haykal Musallem and the wounding of Francois al-Asmar, Nidal Bsherrawi, Bushra Doueihi and Melissa Baralardo, were confirmed Sunday.
The state-run National News Agency later said on Monday that another Lebanese, Jihad Abdul Khaleq, was reported wounded, bringing the total to six. His injury was reported as minor.
According to LBCI, the bodies of the three Lebanese victims will be flown back to Lebanon along with three of the wounded, Melissa Baralardo, Francois al-Asmar and Nidal Bsherrawi.
Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the Reina club, one of Istanbul's most exclusive nightspots, where revelers were celebrating the New Year.
In a statement circulated on social media, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack and said one of the "soldiers of the caliphate" had carried out the attack on the Reina nightclub.
طالب رئيس “حركة التغيير” إيلي محفوض بملاحقة قضائية بحق أحد اللبنانيين الذي كتب “أنّ الضحايا لقوا المصير الذي يستحقّونه وماتوا في خمارة بعد ممارسة العربدة والسكر الشديد”.
I second it. He should be imprisoned for life. Anyone, i looks like a loser. Even in north america this kind of hate is not allowed and is punshed by law.
Let him be a lesson to others regardless of his religion or sect.
مراسل المنار يشمت بالضحايا: اسطنبول تدفع الثمن الذي يجب أن تدفعه
غرّد مراسل قناة المنار حسين حمزة عبر صفحته تويتر معلقاً على الاعتداء الإرهابي الذي استهدف ملهى ليلي في اسطنبول بأسلوب شامت معتبراً أنّ المدينة قد دفعت الثمن.
وتضمنت التغريدة: “اسطنبول تدفع الثمن الذي يجب أن تدفعه”.
http://janoubia.com/2017/01/02/مراسل-المنار-يشمت-بالضحايا-اسطنبول-تد/
that is the filth we have to deal with in Lebanon and calling themselves islamic resistance.
R.I.P to all those peaceful people who were murdered by those sick non believers. The are not muslim and should not be called as such. We should all from on call ISIS as kofar w mojermeen and not extremist. The have nothing to do with islam. A father who send his 7 year innocent and blow her up in a police sation is not a moslem..he is a filthy monster...kafee
Are there no nightclubs in Tehran? The ISIS ideology is to kill shias yet they never attack Iran or its assets.
Did ISIS expect the nightclub to be filled with shia revelers/followers of wilayat al faqih on NYE's? I doubt it...
according to you, every sunni is a salafi and wahhabi and a descendant of Yazid, no? POS!
Every Salafist is a Sunni, so if there are few Sunnis, there will naturally be few Salafists.
10% of Iran's population is sunni... which equates to around 7.7-8 million people.. that's for sure a few huh? pathetic
Most of them are not in Tehran in any case.
I have emmence respect for lubnani.masi7i for his Jesus like character and I also feel his brotherly love.
pitiful hasbara not.lubnani.nor.masi7i and its alter egos marcus and jewstince are always paid to turn every article comment section into a mud slick for their hateful agenda. pathetic..
any comments on the article, its content, or the incident? I thought so, just pure trolling and irrelevant hateful lowlife comments.
because the 'shia this, shia that' posts of your alter-egos was actually commenting on the article, its content or the incident you pathetic feces-covered excuse for a human being.. happy new year.
he is a lowlife scumbag... instead of addressing what his al manar correspondent tweeted and condemning it he attacks posters in his usual hateful manner.
where in the comments did you see the word "shia" appear ya filthy subhuman? pathetic troll filled with hate... you will pop an artery from this bitterness if you are not careful..:)
The 'Christian' Shi3i cunt flame ibn ras ayri is so senzitive when anybody mentions the word shi3i.
Ya manyouk ibn shi3a sharmouta, you sit here all day saying salafi wahabi ya ibn sharmouta ya feces-covered cunt you and your mahdi and nasser ayri.
Rou7 enteik and pronto... Happy ras ayri to you too ya zibb ya mitwali enit.
still christian in 2017 ya 3arsa?
ROFLMAOOOOO as roro ibnil shi3a whoro who is now reading my comments but is opting not to post always says.
lol @flametroller; someone's jimmies were seriously ruffled ;)
I am quickly losing respect for Mr. Flamethrower because of his rubbishlomo comments.