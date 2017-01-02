Report: Lebanese Killed in Turkey NYE Rampage to be Flown Home Monday

The bodies of Lebanese victims who were killed in the New Year's Eve massacre at an Istanbul nightclub will be flown back to Lebanon on board a Middle East aircraft on Monday, the VDL (93.3) radio said quoting sources from Lebanon's consulate general in the Turkish city.

Other wounded Lebanese civilians whose medical condition permits their travel, will also be flown to Lebanon, the sources added.

Staff of the consulate general were visiting the hospitals in Istanbul all through the night until the early hours Monday, inspecting the wounded, VDL said.

Three Lebanese citizens were killed and five others were injured in the New Year's Eve massacre at an Istanbul nightclub.

The death of Lebanese citizens Elias Wardini, Rita Chami and Haykal Musallem and the wounding of Francois al-Asmar, Nidal Bsherrawi, Bushra Doueihi and Melissa Baralardo, were confirmed Sunday.

Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the Reina club, one of Istanbul's most exclusive nightspots, where revelers were celebrating the New Year.