Aoun Bids Transfer of Lebanese Wounded in Turkey Attack for Treatment

President Michel Aoun gave instructions on Monday to facilitate the transfer of Lebanese nationals wounded in the Istanbul attack, mainly the ones whose medical condition permits the continuation of treatment in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil followed up on the efforts of the official mission dispatched to Turkey to look after the conditions of the three Lebanese who fell victim to the attack at nightclub Reina in Istanbul, NNA added.

The bodies of Lebanese killed in the New Year's Eve massacre, will be flown back to their homeland on board a Middle East aircraft Monday evening.

Three Lebanese citizens were killed and six others were injured in the attack.

The death of Elias Wardini, Rita Chami and Haykal Musallem and the wounding of Francois al-Asmar, Nidal Bsherrawi, Bushra Doueihi and Melissa Baralardo, were confirmed by Lebanese authorities Sunday.

NNA said later on Monday that another Lebanese, Jihad Abdul Khaleq, was reported wounded, bringing the total to six. His injury was reported as minor.