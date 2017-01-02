Israel Opens Fire at Lebanese Fishing Boat

Israel Opens Fire at Lebanese Fishing Boatإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Israeli troops opened gunfire at a Lebanese fishing boat opposite the border area of Ras al-Naqoura, the Army Command Orientation Directorate said in a statement on Monday.
“At 4:32 a.m., the Israeli enemy opened gunfire at a Lebanese fishing boat inside the Lebanese regional waters opposite Ras al-Naqoura, without causing any injuries,” said the statement.
The issue is being followed up in coordination between the army and UNIFIL troops.
