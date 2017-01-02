Mobile version

Israel Opens Fire at Lebanese Fishing Boat

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 January 2017, 13:49
Israeli troops opened gunfire at a Lebanese fishing boat opposite the border area of Ras al-Naqoura, the Army Command Orientation Directorate said in a statement on Monday.

“At 4:32 a.m., the Israeli enemy opened gunfire at a Lebanese fishing boat inside the Lebanese regional waters opposite Ras al-Naqoura, without causing any injuries,” said the statement.

The issue is being followed up in coordination between the army and UNIFIL troops.

Thumb galaxy 02 January 2017, 14:18

.... meanwhile and back in Aleppo, the Iranian 'resistance' is busy killing Syrian women and children.

Thumb gigahabib 02 January 2017, 15:06

Or rather killing Salafist terrorists, the same kind who did the Istanbul attack.

Meanwhile, Israel is treating them in their hospitals.

Missing flame.ibn.shi3i.manyouk 02 January 2017, 15:41

ayri be kess immak hal sharmouta ya shi3i cunt

every syrian is a salafi to you ya 3arsa. what is wrong with being a salafi... much better than being a heretic cuntish follower of wilayat al fuckeeh.

sectarian shi3i cunt.....tfoooooooo as the metwalians always say.

Missing rabbishlomo 02 January 2017, 16:22

I respect f.i.s.m because he doesn't see anything wrong with salafis!
I also feel his brotherly love.

