Israel Opens Fire at Lebanese Fishing Boat

Israeli troops opened gunfire at a Lebanese fishing boat opposite the border area of Ras al-Naqoura, the Army Command Orientation Directorate said in a statement on Monday.

“At 4:32 a.m., the Israeli enemy opened gunfire at a Lebanese fishing boat inside the Lebanese regional waters opposite Ras al-Naqoura, without causing any injuries,” said the statement.

The issue is being followed up in coordination between the army and UNIFIL troops.