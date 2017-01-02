Hizbullah Delegation Holds Talks with Franjieh in Bnashii

A Hizbullah delegation held talks Monday in Bnashii with Marada Movement chief MP Suleiman Franjieh, state-run National News Agency reported.

The delegation, which comprised Hizbullah secretary-general's political aide Hussein Khalil and the head of the Liaison and Coordination Comittee Wafiq Safa, offered seasons greetings to Franjieh, NNA said.

Talks tackled "the various issues in the Lebanese arena, especially the electoral law," the agency added.

Public Works Minister Youssef Fenianos of Marada and Franjieh's son Tony attended the meeting.

Both Hizbullah and Franjieh are in favor of an electoral law based on proportional representation.