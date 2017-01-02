Mashnouq: Situation on NYE Proves Security under Control in Lebanon

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq reassured Monday that security is “under control” in Lebanon, following the latest terrorist attacks in Istanbul, Berlin and some countries in the region.

“The good security situation on New Year's Eve proves that security is under control in Lebanon and that the security agencies are performing their duties to the fullest,” Mashnouq said after taking part in a meeting at Beirut's airport aimed at preparing for the arrival of the Lebanese victims of Istanbul's nightclub attack.

“Officials, employees and volunteers performed their duties,” he added.

Media reports said Lebanese security agencies implemented a strict security plan on New Year's Eve after international intelligence agencies obtained information that terrorist groups were plotting to target public places and NYE celebrations across the world.

Around 10,000 members of the security forces deployed across the country as 3,000 plainclothes security personnel were positioned around nightlife spots and restaurants, the reports said.

Thirty-nine people, the majority of them foreigners, were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at Istanbul's Reina club where revelers were celebrating New Year's Eve. Three Lebanese were killed and six others were wounded in the attack.