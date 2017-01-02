Lebanese Tweeter Arrested for Insulting Istanbul Attack Victims

The Internal Security Forces on Monday arrested Lebanese national Ramzi al-Qadi for writing insults on his Twitter account against the victims of Istanbul's nightclub attack, state-run National News Agency reported.

He is being interrogated over the motives that pushed him to post the tweets, NNA said.

“They died intoxicated as they were roistering. May they go to hell,” Qadi said in one of the tweets.

He also criticized the dispatch of a Middle East Airlines plane that carried the families of the Lebanese victims to Istanbul, slamming MEA as “the company of looting.”

Qadi also launched attacks against some media outlets and other tweeters who responded to his tweets.

Thirty-nine people, the majority of them foreigners, were killed and around 70 others were wounded when a gunman went on a rampage at Istanbul's Reina club where revelers were celebrating New Year's Eve. Three Lebanese were killed and six others were wounded in the attack.

The jihadist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.