Aoun Travels to Riyadh Next Week, Cairo among Next Stops

President Michel Aoun is preparing to visit the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday next week, after which he will tour several Arab countries including Egypt, media reports said on Tuesday.

“President Aoun will brief the Cabinet on the completion of the preparations for making his first foreign trip since he was elected president,” An Nahar newspaper said.

“He will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on January 9 and 10 and he will then head directly to Qatar,” the daily added.

The president will be accompanied by a large ministerial delegation comprising Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh, Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, Information Minister Melhem Riachi and Economy Minister Raed Khoury.

The pan-Arab daily al-Hayat meanwhile quoted “official sources” as saying that Aoun will visit Cairo after his stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The dates of Aoun's visits to some Arab countries “have been confirmed,” the official sources added.