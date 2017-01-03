Wednesday's Cabinet Session to Address Tragedy of Istanbul's Lebanese Victims

The Cabinet is expected to tackle the plight of the Lebanese citizens who were affected by the Istanbul nightclub massacre, although the issue is not on the official agenda.

In remarks to An Nahar newspaper published Tuesday, ministerial sources highlighted “the importance of the solidarity, coordination and speed shown by all the relevant state agencies in the face of the tragedy, which were directly overseen by the president and the premier.”

“The impact on the Lebanese public opinion would have been worse had it not felt and clearly sensed, perhaps for the first time, the extent of harmony, speed and coordination in addressing the situations of the wounded Lebanese and their families, and in the quick transfer of the martyrs and the wounded to Beirut,” the sources added.

Three Lebanese were killed and six others were wounded at Istanbul's luxurious Reina Club when an Islamic State gunman went on a rampage on New Year's Eve.

Thirty-nine people, the majority of them foreigners, were killed in the attack.