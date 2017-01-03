Jordan FM Meets Aoun and Hariri, Hands President Invitation to Visit Amman

Jordanian Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh held talks Tuesday in Lebanon with President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Judeh handed Aoun an invitation from King Abdullah II of Jordan to visit the kingdom for bilateral talks and for participation in the 28th Arab Summit that will be hosted by Amman on March 29.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, talks tackled “the situations in the Arab region and the efforts that are being exerted to find peaceful and political solutions to the crises in some Arab countries.”

The meeting also touched on “the importance of joint action against terrorism and the need to address its causes.”

“In the name of His Majesty The King and Jordan's government and people, I congratulated him on his election as Lebanon's president and on the formation of the government, and we hope this new political scene will create further security, stability and prosperity for brotherly Lebanon,” Judeh said after the talks.

“Lebanon is required to restore its usual role in the Arab, regional and international arenas,” he added.

Aoun for his part thanked the Jordanian monarch for the invitation, stressing the “firmness of the Lebanese-Jordanian ties and the importance of joint Arab action in support of the just Arab causes.”