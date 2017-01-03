Change and Reform Urges 'National Anti-Terror Plan', Says Electoral Law Must Enjoy 'Broadest Consensus'

The Change and Reform parliamentary bloc on Tuesday called for a “national plan for combating terrorism” in the wake of the carnage that hit an Istanbul nightclub, as it urged an electoral law that “enjoys the broadest consensus possible.”

“The security of our country is above all other considerations, according to the presidential oath of office and the ministerial policy statement,” the bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly meeting in Rabieh, calling for “a national plan for combating terrorism that boosts coordination among the various security agencies.”

And noting that Lebanese authorities have addressed the issue of the Lebanese victims of Istanbul's attack “responsibly and unitedly,” Change and Reform lauded the “preventative measures” that were taken in Lebanon on New Year's Eve.

Turning to the issue of the electoral law, the bloc said “it's about time each group announced a stance on the sought electoral law.”

“We call for speedy action in order to pass the new law before it's too late,” Change and Reform urged, calling for “practical” steps.

It also noted that “those who raised the number of MPs from 108 to 128 are the ones who violated the Taef Accord,” adding that Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil's recent call for slashing the number of seats conforms with the 1989 agreement.