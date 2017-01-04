Mobile version

France Moves to suspend Vitamin D Supplement after Baby Dies

by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 January 2017, 10:17
W460

France has moved to suspend sales of a vitamin D medication following the death of a 10-day-old baby in December who had being given the supplement, health officials said Wednesday.

The decision was taken as a precaution by France's ANSM agency that oversees the safety of medicines and health products, Health Minister Marisol Touraine said in a statement.

The move comes after a newborn baby died on December 21 after being administered Uvesterol D, which is prescribed for Vitamin D deficiency among young children.

ANSM has previously issued warnings about how the supplement is administered, following cases of illness especially among premature babies and newborns under one month.

SourceAgence France Presse
Health
Comments 0