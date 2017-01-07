Geagea Says Aoun's Travel to Iran, a 'Normal' Procedure
Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea said the upcoming visit of President Michel Aoun to Saudi Arabia will carry important issues particularly reactivating the military aide program for the Lebanese Army, and considered Aoun's travel to Iran as a “normal” procedure.
“Aoun's Trip to Tehran is a normal matter, and if Iran wants to provide aide to the Lebanese State, why not?” said Geagea in an interview to the Kuwaiti al-Qabas daily on Saturday, rejecting the notion about the return of Bashar Assad's influence on Lebanon or Syria.
On Aoun's visit to Saudi Arabia which will begin next week, Geagea described the step as “excellent. It will carry important issues mainly the military aide to the Lebanese Army and the return of Gulf tourists to Lebanon.”
The President is scheduled to kick start a trip to SA on Monday that will followed by trips to Qatar and other Arab countries.
On the possibility of running serious dialogue with Hizbullah, Geagea remarked: “There are no serious signals until now. What shall this dialogue be based on? Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and I both do not like to play around, our constants are well known and we don't like to walk along mysterious and traditional politics.
“When Hizbullah decides that its time to make a State in Lebanon and limit the strategic decision to it, only then will we be able to agree with Hizbullah. We cannot agree on the trilogy of army-people-resistance. The State's institutions are known, and we only recognize the Lebanese army and security forces and apparatuses,” added the LF leader.
I gained so much respect for Dactor Geagea and the Lebanese Forces for having concerns on the policy statement, for supporting General Aoun fight corruption, and for stressing the Cedar Revolution is still alive and well.
My respect was further solidified for Dactor Geagea for saying the upcoming visit of President Michel Aoun to Saudi Arabia will carry important issues particularly reactivating the military aide program for the Lebanese Army, and considered Aoun's travel to Iran as a "normal" procedure.
"Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea said the upcoming visit of President Michel Aoun to Saudi Arabia will carry important issues particularly reactivating the military aide program for the Lebanese Army"
reactivating the military aide program??! what program? @flametroller only yesterday said it is a ghost grant.:)
flamethrower.......
'talk is cheap'
reminds me of the saudi 3 billion $$$$$$ ghost grant..
Lebanon is a state in the new Persian empire. The Lebanese president must go kiss this hand of his emperor.