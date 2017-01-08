MP Aoun Says President's Riyadh Trip to Open 'New Chapter' in Ties with Gulf

MP Aoun Says President's Riyadh Trip to Open 'New Chapter' in Ties with Gulfإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
MP Alain Aoun of the Change and Reform bloc has stressed the keenness of President Michel Aoun and the Free Patriotic Movement on restoring normal ties with the Arab Gulf countries, noting that the president's upcoming visit to Riyadh will achieve this goal.
“President Michel Aoun's trip to Saudi Arabia will launch a new chapter in the Lebanese-Saudi relations and will pave the way for a new phase between the two brotherly countries, and subsequently between Lebanon and the rest of the Gulf states,” Aoun told the Kuwaiti al-Anbaa newspaper in remarks published Sunday.
“This visit is important because it will return ties to their normal and historic state, which will happen gradually through ending the Saudi and Gulf boycott of Lebanon and halting all the negative measures against it, after the relations between Beirut and the Gulf states deteriorated in recent years due to the regional conflict,” Aoun added.
The MP also said that he expects that Aoun's visit to Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf and Arab countries will revive the historic relations “at all levels.”
and who other than the fpm and its ally hezbollah ensured the relations deteriorated...
I respect 3asfooriyeh comment 'genuis comment from a midget member of the Aoun tribe '
Truely remarkable, his motor in a form of a seedless eggplant is really at work.
Lebanon has become an Iranian province with Hezbollah in charge.
For Every $1 spent in Lebanon - Hezbollah gets a least 25 cents in their pocket.
Hezbollah and Iran are having financial troubles (Assafir closing is 1 symptoms)
If Hezbollah - by sending President Aoun to Saudi Arabia - can dupe Saudi Arabia into re-engage in Lebanon again (re-open Bank branches, reinvest in Lebanon, re-permit Tourism to Lebanon, re-deliver $3 Bio Arms to LAF etc) they would then be laughing at how they duped KSA - their staunchest enemy - into pouring money in their pockets.
Will the Saudi fall for it. I don't think so, since it was none other than Bassil who voted against KSA.
I think KSA will humor Aoun's visit a bit by easing tourism travel to Lebanon.
But KSA already knows Lebanon is a lost cause under Iranian Hezbollah hegemony - so KSA will never re-engage with Lebanon economically the way they used to until they see Hezbollah gone.
so many lies and anti-lebanese hatred in one post, one can only lol in disbelief that this creature calls itself lebanese (: