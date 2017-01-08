Riachi Says Saudi Military Grant on Aoun's Riyadh Agenda

Riachi Says Saudi Military Grant on Aoun's Riyadh Agendaإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Information Minister Melhem Riachi has revealed that the issue of the suspended Saudi grant to the Lebanese army will be on the agenda of President Michel Aoun during his visit next week to Riyadh.
In remarks to the Kuwaiti daily al-Seyassah published Sunday, Riachi hoped the visit will “reactivate the grant that is aimed at equipping the army and the Internal Security Forces.”
"We are full of hope that the results will meet our expectations, given the historic ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, as well as between Lebanon and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council states,” Riachi said.
Riachi will be part of the ministerial delegation that will accompany Aoun to Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday. Aoun's Arab tour will also take him to Qatar and Egypt.
Saudi Arabia halted a $3 billion program of military aid to Lebanon in 2016 to protest what it said was "the stranglehold of Hizbullah on the state."
It also urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid travel to the country.
When President Suleiman secured the Saudi grant for the army, he was described by the shias as a saudi stooge. When Aoun goes to Riyadh begging for it to be reactivated, he is a hero.
he secured nothing and the sauds did not deliver. aoun is calling the sauds's bluff and hopefully they will now be forced to deliver on their otherwise empty promises. yes, he's a hero for following up on the incomplete work of his incompetent and lukewarm predecessor, and for forcing a hostile parliament to vote him in as president. it took him 10 years of hard work to achieve that, so may this be the eternal thorn in your eye, sahyooni.yahoodi (:
All my respect and admiration go exclusively to Mr. Flamethrower for informing us that aoun will now be forcing the Saudis to deliver on their promise something his incompetent predecessor could not do.
and who is aoun to force the saudis and how will he do that or you just like to post garbage like you usually do? Could he be planning on withdrawing Lebanese dollar deposits in Saudi banks? Could he be planning on using the Lebanese air force to intimidate the Saudis? or perhaps he will signal a sell off of saudi denominated bonds and cause a crash of the saudi riyal?
You are a certified sick creature and need medical help.
your post shows a complete political cluelessness. aoun is a diplomat, a politician, and is not 'forcing' anyone to do anything. your masters freely voted him president. no gun was at their heads.
President Aoun says Saudi Arabia offer is no bluff but a real one and will do his utmost to get it. But hey Flamethrower thinks President Aoun a fool and liar, because Pasdaran Flamethrower is sure that Saudi Arabia offer is just a bluff.
the shia troll says : "aoun is a diplomat, a politician, and is not 'forcing' anyone to do anything."
but in his previous comment he says " and for forcing a hostile parliament to vote him in as president."
so he is not forcing anyone to do anything but he is "forcing" a hostile parliament to elect him president.
Execution is what you deserve.
lol @barrymore
yeah, he 'forced' them to "freely" vote him president according to the repulsive troll. Just read flamethrower's comments and weep;)!
what the filthy troll meant to say is the saudis like to gamble. They put 3 billion dollars on the table and aoun who is a great poker player will call their bluff and they will lose and have to cough up the 3 billion.
indeed hahahaha!
lol
Clueless comments as always. You do not deserve a reply, but I will reply to remain a thug in your eye.
Lebanon depends on the gulf whether you like or not, Iran gives arms and money to the Shia to destroy Lebanon infrastructure via the Israeli or ISIS car bombs meanwhile the gulf gives money and arms to the army and government(sulieman and now Aoun) to rebuild.
All my disrespect for the Jesus like man above who claims that 'aoun goes to Riyadh begging for it to be deactivated '
Typical lies and then more.
what happened to libanobrasil 1/2/3?
Look at Pasdaran Flamethrower Lying and contradicting himself while doing so.
In his initial post he played the Dinvd Victor Tough guy saying "Hopefully the Saudi will be FORCED to deliver on their empty promises".
When Janoubi put this puny Israeli Hezbo shill in his place by exposing how Lebanon has zero leverage on Saudi Arabia to force Saudi Arabia do anything, the Takiah liar Flamethrower backtracked and is now saying Aoun will force them politically and diplomatically lol.
this guy has not stopped talking since the minute he was appointed information minister......
the only one showing clear symptoms of ulcers is you as you jump frantically from one poster to the other posting in-cohesive and bitter comments.
but @flametroller addressed this 'ghost' grant as follows:
..-flamethrower-.
another M14 lie in the light of what KSA said: they will not activate the grant without an (M14) president.
Hezbollah sending President Aoun to Saudi Arabia to reactivate the Saudi Grant to LAF, is nothing more than Hezbollah planned scheme.
For Iranian Hezbollah.
Lebanese Army is doing their bidding, by securing their base in Lebanon, while facilitating their movement accross the borders, so Hezbollah can go on in it's mission of expanding Iranian hegemony over other countries.
So if Hezbollah can dupe KSA into equipping the Lebanese Arny, it would be most cost effective if than having Iran diveet some of it's own stock or resources to equip the Lebanese Army where they are badly needed in Yemen, Iraq etc...
I respect the information minister for having information on the travels of president Aoun to Saudi Arabia.
'hezbollah sending aoun to saudi arabia'
yet another hate-filled anti-lebanese stunt from the israeli shill rotting in a texas basement..
An Israeli Hezbo shill using Takiah to accuse others of being Israeli, and think he can hide the truth about Hezbollah alliance with Israel in Syria to preserve Assad regime.
'israeli hezbo shill'.. how's the view today from deir el saleeb, texie?
How is your Takiah score today Pasdaran.
Are you near your previous world record breaking today?
Keep Takiah Lying Pasdaran Mowaten Flamethrower.
'Lebanese Army is doing their bidding, by securing their base in Lebanon, while facilitating their movement accross the borders, so Hezbollah can go on in it's mission of expanding Iranian hegemony over other countries. '
another pro-army (((show of support))) from the zionist shill who likes to party on tripoli's rooftops with future TV speakerines (:
Haha Pasdaran Flamethrower
The only reason Hezbollah is in Syria is to do Israel bidding to safeguard Assad regime. You are the only Zionist Israeli here.
flamethrower
do you remember the troll who used to post under 50 different aliases per day and insult everybody, post sectarian hateful comments, and always enclosed his comments in parentheses ((((((........)))))) the same way you do. He also disappeared when you officially declared your resurrection and started posting again.
you seem to be living under a rock because millions of users use the brackets.
yes @janoubi there are ((((((millions of users ))))) use the brackets on nakharnet not only @flametroller, for example also the following used brackets while @flametroller was busy striking deals and trotting the globe.
"malekhem.yahakoch :
are you saying anyone who votes MUST post? lol (((((((((bid3a jdidi))))))) roflmaooooo"
"coitus.interruptus:
LOL @ (((trying))) to repost!
who, other than trained hasbara keeps all their posts saved for later reposting after 24 hours of the post being removed? you keep showing yourself for the tueini-hired zionist propagandist that everybody knows you are, jewstin from amcheet shemona."
@janoubi
I have hundreds of similar @flametroller's comments and they all contain (((((brackets))))) which has become his signature mark on this forum in addition to repulsive sectarian language and hate filled poison that I prefer not to post.
hehe, also there are millions of users on naharnet who call me "jewstin" like flamethrower aka coitus.interruptus !
@ Pasdaran Mowaten Flamethrower
Show us what a big Takiah liar You are by denying that for every 1 Lebanese Army deployed to defend Dahieh Baalback Hermel etc = 1 less Hezbo fighter deployed to do that job = 1 additional Hezbollah deployed in Syria to help Assad regime.
That's Hezbollah directly benefitting from Lebanese Army - regardless of how a Takiah liar like you tries to spin it.
Especially when combined with Lebanese Army not obstructing Hezbollah movement accross the borders.
Why should Saudia be forced to send money and arms to the army that protects Dahia and Hermel from the militia leadership sending them to Syria to kill its citizens and children to keep Assad in control which in return maintains the safe bridge of illegal arms to Hezbollah from Iran?