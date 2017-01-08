Riachi Says Saudi Military Grant on Aoun's Riyadh Agenda

Information Minister Melhem Riachi has revealed that the issue of the suspended Saudi grant to the Lebanese army will be on the agenda of President Michel Aoun during his visit next week to Riyadh.

In remarks to the Kuwaiti daily al-Seyassah published Sunday, Riachi hoped the visit will “reactivate the grant that is aimed at equipping the army and the Internal Security Forces.”

"We are full of hope that the results will meet our expectations, given the historic ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, as well as between Lebanon and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council states,” Riachi said.

Riachi will be part of the ministerial delegation that will accompany Aoun to Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday. Aoun's Arab tour will also take him to Qatar and Egypt.

Saudi Arabia halted a $3 billion program of military aid to Lebanon in 2016 to protest what it said was "the stranglehold of Hizbullah on the state."

It also urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid travel to the country.