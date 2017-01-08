AMAL Says 1960 Electoral Law Leads to 'Full Victory' of One Camp over Another

MP Hani Qobeissi of Speaker Nabih Berri's AMAL Movement on Sunday stressed that all political parties must “offer concessions for the sake of achieving justice for everyone in Lebanon.”

“We are in critical need for a new electoral law that achieves justice, seeing as the 1960 law would lead to a known result, which is the full victory of one camp over another,” Qobeissi said.

“This law does not achieve justice nor partnership. Fair representation can only be achieved through a fair electoral law based on proportional representation and large electoral districts,” the MP added.

Hizbullah has repeatedly called for an electoral law fully based on proportional representation but other political parties, especially al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party, have rejected the proposal and argued that the party's controversial arsenal of arms would prevent serious competition in regions where the Iran-backed party has clout.

Mustaqbal, the Lebanese Forces and the PSP have meanwhile proposed a hybrid electoral law that mixes the proportional representation and the winner-takes-all systems. Speaker Berri has also proposed a hybrid law.

The country has not voted for a parliament since 2009, with the legislature instead twice extending its own mandate.

The 2009 polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next elections are scheduled for May 2017.