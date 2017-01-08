Al-Rahi Says Kataeb is 'Protector of Republic, Lebanon'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi told a Kataeb Party delegation on Sunday that “Kataeb is the protector of the republic and Lebanon,” state-run National News Agency reported.

The delegation, which visited Bkirki to offer seasons greetings, was comprised of the party's secretary general Rafiq Ghanem and politburo members Sami Khoueiri, Faraj Kerbaj, Charbel Yazbek, Pierre al-Jalakh and Fadwa Yaaqoub.

Talks tackled “the current developments in the local arena and means to enable the State to rise withing the framework of the constitution and the law and regulations,” NNA said.

The Kataeb parliamentary bloc has withheld confidence from Saad Hariri's new government, saying its political vision “contradicts” with the party's vision.

Commenting on the new government's line-up, Kataeb chief MP Sami Gemayel slammed what he called a “one-sided Cabinet.”

“There is no balance in this Cabinet and there are at least 17 ministers whose vision for sovereignty contradicts with our vision,” he noted.

“A lot of people advised us to bend our head but there should be free voices in Lebanon and an opposition that exposes the mistakes and speaks on behalf of large segments of Lebanese citizens who reject the situation,” Gemayel added.