Ship Drifts from Tripoli Port to Syrian Waters

A Togo-flagged carrying two sailors drifted Sunday from the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon to Syria's territorial waters due to strong winds and high waves, the General Directorate of Syrian Ports said in a statement.

The ship, carrying the name MASA, drifted to an area off the southern coast of the Syrian province of Tartus after its moorings were severed, the directorate said.

“Tripoli Port workers tried to rescue the ship after taking permission from the General Directorate of Syrian Ports but they failed due to the bad weather,” it added.

"The two sailors on board are in good health and communication has been established with them," the directorate reassured, noting that "they will be rescued tomorrow after the end of the storm."

The bad weather had prompted the directorate earlier on Sunday to shut down the commercial ports in Latakia and Tartus as well as the Banias oil terminal.