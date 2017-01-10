Suspect Killed in Attempted Attack on Turkish Police Station

A man suspected of trying to force his way into a Turkish police station in a city near the Syrian border was shot dead Tuesday, local officials said.

An officer was lightly wounded in the shootout at a security checkpoint outside the police headquarters in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, the governor's office said in a statement.

There was "an armed attack" on the checkpoint at around 1220 GMT, but police responded immediately and shot the suspect dead, it said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the attempted attack.

NTV television quoted witnesses as saying two accomplices were on the run and an operation was under way to catch them.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said bomb disposal experts were sent to the scene on the suspicion that the dead suspect might have been carrying explosives.

It said police were hunting possible accomplices in several parts of the city.

Turkey has been hit by a wave of attacks blamed on so-called Islamic State (IS) jihadists and Kurdish militants.

A gun attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul at New Year claimed by IS left 39 people, including 27 foreigners, dead.

Four days later a car packed with explosives blew up in front of the main courthouse in the western city of Izmir, killing a policeman and court worker.

The government blamed the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for the Izmir attack.

An unclaimed suicide attack against a Kurdish wedding celebration killed 57 people in Gaziantep in August, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blaming IS.