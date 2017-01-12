Report: Dahiyeh Beefs Up Security over Terror Plots
Security measures in Beirut's southern suburbs have been upped recently, and Iranian security forces were called for assistance deploying at the entrances leading to Hizbullah's stronghold of Dahiyeh, media reports said Thursday.
“Days ago, security measures have been intensified in the southern suburbs of Dahiyeh,” unnamed Lebanese sources had said.
The preparedness was associated with a warning that a plot to carry out terrorist acts inside the suburbs are likely. However, the sources did not give additional details on the nature of the process or the parties that intend to implement it, according to reports.
In an exceptional move, Iranian security members have established checkpoints at the entrances of Dahiyeh and conducted thorough inspection of vehicles entering the area, including those that belong to Hizbullah, according to reports.
And what right does an "Iranian security member" to stop and inspect a Lebanese citizen on Lebanese soil?
But of course it's just a lie, there are no "Iranian security members", they are locals just speaking Farsi as a code. Funny.
true! that's totally unfair! how are your takfiri friend going to bomb civilians if they take measures to protect themselves!? i suggest you lodge a complaint with the UN and ask them for help
you can go and quote your "unnamed Lebanese sources" there, i heard they love a good hoax.
Using Iranian security because those men refused to enter the national army and remain thugs on Iran payroll and prefer to fight Iran wars in Syria, Iraq, Bahrain, Yemen, and Golan.
Then you wonder why car bombs arrive to Beirut suburbs and kill innocents citizens meanwhile the men are out on duty.
nice try cedars, you "almost justified" daesh planting bombs in beirut there though you remained a bit shy. try again after you've grown a pair, maybe then you'll say it like you think it.
in the meantime, while you cower under threats (wherever they come from, US, israel, saudi or daeshistan) brave men will continue to do what needs to be done to eradicate terrorism, and there's no whining you can do that will stop it.
Well what if we citizens want to assist the army in our own security?
We got a right to defend ourselves against takfiris.
we also have the right to defend ourselves from the shia heretics/terrorists who are occupying our country.
hezbollah is not yet occupying israel justice, but you're right to start worrying about it now.
@ Pasdaran Mowaten
Spare us your BS Takiah lies about Israel.
Nothing you can say can dispel the truth about your strategic alliance with Israel.
Your Hezbollah owe the Israelis their existence- and you are always faithful to whatever agreements you make with Israel.
@ Pasdaran Mowaten
Spare us your BS Takiah lies about Israel.
Nothing you can say can dispel the truth about your strategic alliance with Israel.
Your Hezbollah owe the Israelis their existence- and you are always faithful to whatever agreements you make with Israel.
I have the utmost respect and admiration for Mr. Mystic for his true understanding of the word 'citizens'.
go take your pills anonyme.
your propaganda line only works on negative IQs, not even worthy of an answer.
Look around you ya Moron.
You and your 50 fake accounts are the only 1 still pitching your Hezbollah BS lies
The rest are on to every propaganda lies you spew...including your denial of your Iranian Hezbollah Israeli alliance
oh insults now? think that'll make you more credible? lol indeed look around, beside me and mystic who commented here where are the "50 accounts" you claim? look round, and maybe you'll realize it's you and eagleyawn who commented and voted using 50 fake accounts.
so childish and pointless, you all together are not worth a breath. you are such sore losers you can't stop whining online hoping someone will eventually care and come save you from your misery.
in the old days, the troll used to use his fake accounts to vote himself up. He outgrew this bad habit. Now he uses those fake accounts to post pretending to be different posters. Example of his fake accounts: @citboy, @incorruptible, @lqu7, @report.man, @theresistance4.0, etc.
Here Mowaten, this is a gift for you.
Enjoy, just think of the people here.
أروع مشاهد القنص لجنود سعوديين
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRZ4-3rR33g
oh no! so many innocent babies and poor civilians killed! ;lol
of course it is a lie since you live in dahieh and you know they are locals who just speak Farsi as a code.
who said they speak farsi? have you been there marcus? i doubt you could even enter lebanon with your israeli passport.
and who said they don't speak farsi, you?
if you say so shia troll, if you say so.
you're the ones making up the accusations, youre the ones who should provide evidence.
OMG ! OMG ! OMG!
Even on an article regarding iranians taking security measures in dahieh and speaking Farsi, I find you @mowaten spamming, trolling, and terrorizing other posters. What kind of person are you? New evidence surfaces by the minute that you are a paid poster but the question remains who pays you and for what exact purpose? Is it the Iranian embassy, is it the revolutionary guard, is it the syrian intelligence or the ex-KGB? These questions must be answered by you and now if you still have an ounce of credibility!
lol Marcus, you humiliated the mitwalian.
Cutie:
All Houthians who live in our beautiful country are fluent in Farsi. This Jaafar aka Mark who wanted to marry me offered many kilos of gold, a stolen range rover, and a trip to Iran if I agree to marry him. His only condition was I learn his native Persian language. Of course Cutie I refused.
lol terro, if you say so.
the troll is so thick skinned he does not even realize he is being humiliated.
Like you did in May 2008 justice?
You takfiris are the occupiers that must be dealt with, that's why the Resistance went to Syria.
lol justice you're too dumb to know that having a thick skin is a good thing
surely you're the best judge of what is "humiliating" heh?
I just mentioned the word "troll" and you immediately answered and identified yourself. Ironic!
lol, like eagleyawn you copy-paste my comments out of context. funny how you all operate similarly
haha actually most trained chimps exhibit mowaten's behavior.
lame come back as usual... what copy paste ya troll? my comment is there and your answer is there too for everybody to see. I mention the word troll and you answer the call and come running just like chick feed.
rofl @justice:)
are you really that dumb? and think everybody else is too? your comment comes after mine and echoes terrorist and others that are directed at me, who else would it have been directed at?
i can't believe these things need to be explained to you, it's like i'm a teacher in a "special" class lol
you're a teacher alright.... in trolling that is.
_mowaten_ is the modern day version of Joseph Goebbels who said “ “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
if you don't know who I mean ..you should !
look it up
easy way to recognize a zionazi: they always refer to their spiritual fathers, the nazis.
I am reading all those comments and ...OMG... Momo... are you 13 years old, or just a retard?
Mowaten I'm not a big poster here but I have been using this site for over 53 years and recently I have been liking your posts, your the only one shia informing these deluded ignorants. :)
easy way to recognize an iranian who speaks Farsi and a follower of wilayat al faqih is they always deny and practice Takiah.
so if i ask you if you speak farsi and follow wilayat al faqih and you deny, that would make you an iranian?
@mowateh
everybody knows you are iranian and not lebanese, so don't pretend you're something you are not. Go hang yourself from a crane in Tehran.
who is "everybody" exactly? you and your 50 fake accounts that you've been logging in and out with since an hour to downvote my comments?
lol @mowateh; you're a joke, seeing me everywhere, that's a very unhealthy obsession.
When I read your comments I picture you walking around without a brain and screaming “eagledawn eagledawn” at every lamppost until someone slaps you down. Life must be really hard for you
I love it when you sound so bitter :)
btw @mowateh, please help me out here. I am a bit confused... sometimes you log in with a dot to your name, sometimes a dash, other times a dash and a dot or a combination thereof (unintentionally of course). Could you please tell us which one is the secular pretentious atheist mowateh and which one is the filthy iranian sectarian mowateh.
what;s that, a medley of stolen quotes? at least try to add them up in a way that makes sense if you want anyone to take you seriously.
@mowateh, you're SOOOOOO funny! can I hire you as a clown?
rotflmao Eagle, you nailed him with his own words.
Not sure what the iranian is denying. Every iranian shia living in Lebanon speaks Farsi. It is their mother tongue.
According to the irani mouthpiece, hezbollah is not fighting in Syria nor is Iran or any shia militias. If we have to go by his claims and denials, then we are forced to believe the earth is not round.
Why every time you can't successfully refute @_mowaten_, you accuse him of being sectarian? I've been reading this forum for many years and I've never managed to know what @_mowaten_'s religion is. sometimes I think he's christian, sometimes shia, sometimes buddhist, and sometimes jewish.. so I stopped guessing. It's people like you, who are sectarian, _mowaten_ is Lebanese of iranian origins not Iranian or Yemeni or even Iraqi or Somali for that matter.
Dahieh is a legitimate target. It is a terror hub and any bombardment is justified as your president assad said last week.
Anyone still doubt Lebanon is now a defacto Iranian sosie.
Ask yourself- how can Iranian security agents enter and be deploying checkpoints on Lebanon soil - did they ask & got permission from the Lebanese government- of course not - they don't need any permission- they own Lebanon.
Not to mention that Nassrallah is the defacto supreme Iranian ruler, Hezbollah is the Revolutionary Guards in Lebanon, and the resistance Brigades are just a different name for Iranian Basij in Lebanon.
How can the leader of the shia huthis be buried in Lebanon?
How can the shia yemenis set up camp and TV stations in Lebanon?
How can the shia iraqis be given residence permits and go in and out of Lebanon freely?
Exactly LM.
They can do that because Iran now "Owns" Lebanon. But just like Mafias who Doesn't like to brag about their takeover of towns because it would be bad for business. Hezbollah tries to keep a low profile about their takeover of Lebanon- but sometimes- occurrences like these gives them up - but Lebanese (of non-shias communities) have become subconsciously adapted and accepting to their new status as under Iranian Hezbollah tutelage- as long as Hezbollah doesn't intrude a lot in their personal lives a lot.
And of course. Hezbollah is also like a criminal Mafia who has bribed, infiltrated and took over a corrupt local police department and Mayor, and is free to conduct all it's illicit activities without obstruction. And like all criminal Mafias, they are very keen on keeping their takeover of the police department & Mayorship secret, and want to keep the semblance of law and order in town to remain, and will keep their illicit activities as discreet as possible, because if the Mafia's grasp over the local police and mayor ever came to light - investors will flee, other surrounding towns will cease to do business with the town, people will panic and move out of town, and it might even invite federal government intervention to combat that Mafia's takeover..all that ruins good lucrative business.
That's why Hezbollah is keen on keeping it's total takeover of Lebanon as discreet as possible.
you should write books.
not saying they'll sell, but maybe that'll keep you busy and save us some of your elucubrations
Bold, and Hilarious
Funny, and Clever
Always going where no one else dares
@mowaten
What can one say, another E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T comment. I particularly enjoyed the part where you said " not saying they'll sell, but maybe that'll keep you busy "
Thank you for making this forum lovely, lively and vibrant.
Still laughing since January 2015 when you said the $ 3 billion Saudi grant was to teach our soldiers the French language.
Thank you
Yours Sincerely
@CFTC
the mourning period for rafsanjani must be over. The iranian troll is back and picked up where he left: same lies, same deceit, same propaganda.
for those who are not familiar with the takiah lies and denials of the iranian paid mouthpiece @mowateh, here is an example.
Nouh Zoaiter, the most wanted criminal and drug lord in Lebanese modern history appears in full military hezbollah fatigues as a commander on the frontline with hezbollah terrorists, pledges allegiance to hassan nassrallah and his terrorist militia but @mowaten the iranian troll denies when talking to @texas, the Zoiaters' connection to hezbollah.
"_mowaten_
zoaiters have nothing to do with the resistance. only in your sectarian mind are they "the same" because they are of the same sect."
If he blatantly denies Nouh Zoiater is a member of hezbollah, is it surprising that he is a professional takiah paid practitioner.
awwwww.... you have humiliated this troll enough today, he's taken so much beating for one day. Give him a break @eagledawn;)
Relax everyone, they probably don't speak Farsi, I just made that up. They are mute/deaf/eunuch.
what goes around comes around if you want to live by the sword then expect at some point the sword will be facing you.
and you wonder when people refer to you as a professional troll?
what goes around comes around if you want to live by the sword then expect at some point the sword will be facing you.
As a child i liked Bozo the clown.
As an adult i like Momo the clown.
Both ugly, both stupid, but both make me laugh!