Report: Dahiyeh Beefs Up Security over Terror Plots

Security measures in Beirut's southern suburbs have been upped recently, and Iranian security forces were called for assistance deploying at the entrances leading to Hizbullah's stronghold of Dahiyeh, media reports said Thursday.

“Days ago, security measures have been intensified in the southern suburbs of Dahiyeh,” unnamed Lebanese sources had said.

The preparedness was associated with a warning that a plot to carry out terrorist acts inside the suburbs are likely. However, the sources did not give additional details on the nature of the process or the parties that intend to implement it, according to reports.

In an exceptional move, Iranian security members have established checkpoints at the entrances of Dahiyeh and conducted thorough inspection of vehicles entering the area, including those that belong to Hizbullah, according to reports.