Aoun Concludes SA, Qatar Trip, Says Lebanese Will Eye Effect of Visit

After a four-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, President Michel Aoun and the accompanying delegation of ministers returned back to Lebanon on Thursday.

On his return, Aoun stressed that ties with the “Gulf countries particularly with Saudi Arabia are back to normal,” adding that the misunderstanding is over now and a “new leaf of relations has been turned. The Lebanese will witness an increase in the influx of Gulf tourists to Lebanon.”

The President hailed the Lebanese community in the Gulf and said: “During our trip we have sensed a huge respect and appreciation for the Lebanese who have helped, and still do, with the developmental renaissance in Gulf countries.”

On the topics discussed with Gulf officials, he said: “All subjects of common interest raised during the tour, have received a positive response and clear support. The agreements will be followed up in mutual visits.”

The President concluded pinning hopes that Lebanon witnesses quick improvement, he said: “We are all hopes that Lebanon takes quick steps forward and gradually restores its position at the Arab, regional and international levels.”

During his trip, Aoun held talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha.

The trip was assessed as promising in terms of improving Lebanese-Gulf ties mainly with Saudi Arabia.

Ties with Riyadh were tense last year after SA halted a $3 billion military aid program for the Lebanese army over what it said was the dominance of Hizbullah movement.