Geagea Says 'No Hostility' with Hizbullah, Rules Out Return to 1960 Law

Geagea Says 'No Hostility' with Hizbullah, Rules Out Return to 1960 Lawإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea has noted that there is no “hostility” between his party and Hizbullah, while stressing that there will be no return to the 1960 electoral law.
“We are witnessing a positive atmosphere in the media but we do not know if it will carry anything serious, seeing as there is no dialogue until the moment with Hizbullah,” Geagea said in an interview with the LF's website and al-Massira magazine.
“We are awaiting the groundwork for the launch of such a dialogue according to a roadmap that would have a clear timeframe aimed at pushing for the rise of a real State in Lebanon,” Geagea added.
“This common groundwork has not been found until the moment, knowing that there is no animosity or hostility but rather contrasting viewpoints over the rise of the State in Lebanon,” the LF leader went on to say.
“Should a work paper be proposed for such a dialogue, we will discuss it,” he added.
Turning to the issue of the electoral law, Geagea noted that the upcoming parliamentary elections “will greatly contribute to improving Christian representation.”
He also emphasized that “there certainly will not be a return to the 1960 law.”
My respect for Dactor Geagea is increasing exponentially for his concerns on the policy statement, for not having hostility with Hezbollah, for remembering the martyrs of M14 whom he accused Hezbollah of assassinating, and for stating the Cedar revolution lives on.
for me, Geagea has been the biggest disappointment of all even more than Hariri. His hunger for power and for his piece of the cake have completely blinded him and he is being illogical and inconsistent with all his previous stances.
Well, there is a difference between being a donkey and a politician who eventually needs to embrace the realities and go forward unlike donkeys (Look at Gemayel and his party trying to find some relevance). SaGe chose not to be a donkey any longer.
I respect Mr. Mega Saturn because he realizes that milk is not always white.
@galaxy
Geagea wants to be president one day. He knows he cannot be without hezbollah's approval. I would not be surprised if this was not part of his agreement with Aoun that led to Geagea's endorsement of Aoun for the presidency.
Many things can be said about Geagea and Hariri, but atleast they know when to quit.
and you don't know when to shut up.
Do I make you sad and mad?
Good, that's the idea then why should i stop?
I'm beginning to have some respect for the irrelevant and insignificant dactor for wanting dialogue in order to become relevant and significant.
Nothing sounds more like Lebanon total surrender to the Iranian Hezbollah hegemony than Geagea saying "there is no hostility towards Hezbollah".
Well I guess there is - like Rifi saying it too.
I wonder where you are and how you are dear flamethrower....... as you lay in pieces and tranquility at your final resting place in Idlib.I hope you come back soon.
23 minutes ago President Michel Aoun announced that the Saudi military grant is still "on the table" and that it is being discussed by the two countries' competent ministers.
Does "still on the table" mean it was a ghost grant at some other time, that it was a joke at other times, a bluff at some other other time?
Poor flamethrower/mowaten!
A few days ago, Geagea sent minister Bou Assi (on his behalf) to the iranian embassy to offer condolences on the occasion of the death of rafsanjani.