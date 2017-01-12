Geagea Says 'No Hostility' with Hizbullah, Rules Out Return to 1960 Law

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea has noted that there is no “hostility” between his party and Hizbullah, while stressing that there will be no return to the 1960 electoral law.

“We are witnessing a positive atmosphere in the media but we do not know if it will carry anything serious, seeing as there is no dialogue until the moment with Hizbullah,” Geagea said in an interview with the LF's website and al-Massira magazine.

“We are awaiting the groundwork for the launch of such a dialogue according to a roadmap that would have a clear timeframe aimed at pushing for the rise of a real State in Lebanon,” Geagea added.

“This common groundwork has not been found until the moment, knowing that there is no animosity or hostility but rather contrasting viewpoints over the rise of the State in Lebanon,” the LF leader went on to say.

“Should a work paper be proposed for such a dialogue, we will discuss it,” he added.

Turning to the issue of the electoral law, Geagea noted that the upcoming parliamentary elections “will greatly contribute to improving Christian representation.”

He also emphasized that “there certainly will not be a return to the 1960 law.”