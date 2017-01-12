Aoun 'Not in Favor' of Hizbullah's Syria Role, Says 'Competent Ministers' Discussing Saudi Military Grant

Aoun 'Not in Favor' of Hizbullah's Syria Role, Says 'Competent Ministers' Discussing Saudi Military Grantإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun has announced that he is “not in favor” of Hizbullah's military intervention in neighboring Syria, while noting that the Saudi military grant is being discussed by the "competent ministers" of the two countries.
“We are preventing harm from being launched from Lebanon against any state and we're preventing the entry of terrorists from Syria into Lebanon and vice versa,” Aoun said in an interview with Al-Arabiya television that was recorded during his presence in Riyadh.
Noting that the decision by some Lebanese parties to take part in the Syrian war was not “the State's choice,” Aoun pointed out that he does not support this choice.
“As head of state, I do not have the right to side with anyone against anyone, because I represent all Lebanese,” the president added.
“Lebanese have various viewpoints on this issue and positive neutrality is the right stance,” Aoun went on to say.
He also stressed that the Syrian crisis “can only be resolved politically, seeing as global forces can fuel the war externally.”
Turning to Lebanon, the president underlined that he is against “any weapons used domestically.”
He also noted that Hizbullah's arsenal of arms “has become part of the Middle East crisis, which involves the U.S., Russia, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.”
“This is a very major issue and it exceeds the Lebanese state's ability,” Aoun noted.
In another interview in Qatar with Al-Jazeera television, Aoun noted that the Saudi military grant for the Lebanese army is still “on the table” and that the issue is being discussed by the two countries' competent ministers.
“The issue has not been finalized yet due to the presence of some pending matters, seeing as the issue does not only concern Lebanon and the kingdom but also France,” Aoun added.
Asked about the government's quick approval of key decrees that pave the way for oil and gas extraction off Lebanon's coast, the president stressed that the swift passing of the decrees was not the result of a “deal” among the political parties.
“The approved points are exclusively related to the basins,” he noted.
Separately, Aoun said the upcoming parliamentary elections will be held according to a new electoral law.
“There is a Lebanese will to pass a new law and the debate is currently revolving around which law is the best for everyone,” the president added.
Turning to the region, Aoun noted that “what some thought to be an Arab Spring turned out to be an Arab hell.”
“I'm not against any white or red revolution, on the condition that it is internal, progressive and targeted at the future. It is unacceptable to return to the distant past... and the bloody events and reactionary ideologies cannot be a solution to the Arab problems,” Aoun explained.
talk is indeed very cheap. How are you preventing harm from being launched from Lebanon?:)
by having the LAF and the General Security salute hezbollah terrorists every time they cross the border.
even more so, all the so called hezbollah advisors and trainers who go to bahrain, yemen and iraq travel through beirut airport on commercial flights with the full knowledge of abbas ibrahim. This is beyond a joke!
@ Ashtah
The bigger joke is seeing Iranian security agents traveling from Iran to Lebanon via the airport, and get deployed inside Lebanon and setting up checkpoints in and around Dahieh, stopping Lebanese citizens and asking them for their papers.
Did the Lebanese Surety gave any permission to these Iranian security agents to travel to Lebanon or more so to deploy and set up security checkpoints on Lebanese soil and stopping and arresting citizens as they see fit.
not to mention the general security issues passports to these shia terrorists with fake names just like they did with the cell that went to Egypt a few years ago and nassrallah acknowledged its role in one of his speeches. If I recall the fake name used by the cell's leader was "Sami Mansour". During the Morsi revolt in Egypt, this terrorist was freed when hezbollah sent another terror group to break into the jail were he was kept. Later he appeared next to nassrallah in one of his speeches where he was welcomed as a hero right under the nose of the LAF and the general security, many officers of both were present during nassrallah's speech.
@ Barrymore.
Hezbos seem to be fixated on the same "Sami".
Moustapha Baddreddine- Hezbollah ringleader in charge of Hariri bombing - was also using gov issued IDs in the name of "Sami Sammino" to pass himself as a Christian Jeweler from Sin El Fil.
I have so much respect for General Aoun who is now president for not being in favor of hezbollah's role in Syria and for preventing harm from being launched from Lebanon against any state.
Is that it!?!.
With all due respect Mr President. But what a self respecting sitting citizen talks like that.
"I represent the state, and the state is against Hezbollah intervention in Syria, but the state won't interfere with Hezbollah interference in Syria either".
"Hezbollah arms have become part of the crisis in the middle east- but heck I represent the state and I tell you we won't be doing a thing about it"
You expect to gain the world's respect after a speech like that.
You might as well call the state a failed state if you are admitting that the state can't reign in a renegade militia that is running amok throughout the middle east against your state's wishes.
Anyone still in doubt that Lebanon is totally understand Iranian Hezbollah hegemony- Read President Aoun's own admission - about Hezbollah exceeding Lebanese state abilitiez and State being subservient to Hezbollah middle eastern meddlings.
100%
And more importantly President Aoun. Do you still expect KSA to deliver anything to the Lebanese Army after you admitted that the state will neither tackle Hezbollah arms, nor intervene to stop Hezbollah involvement in Syria which you pointed out as being against Lebanese State wishes.
that is the definition of a 'strong' and 'made in Lebanon" president.... just ask Geagea;)
@ Justin.
More so, that is the definition of a strong Lebanese State and Army that Aoun vowed to acheive...heck he might still convince the deluded that a state incapable of subduing a sectarian foreign militia is not the definition of a failed state but that of a strong state and I am sure it will fly with some deluded people.
he is learning takiah politics pretty fast, hehe
He also noted that Hizbullah's arsenal of arms “has become part of the Middle East crisis, which involves the U.S., Russia, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.”
before the Syrian war was it part of the Middle East crisis? lol
Hezbollah weapons are the only reason he is president today.
Aoun 'Not in Favor' of Hizbullah's Syria Role
Southern...... Yesterday
Aoun is the president!
Since President Aoun took office Iran and Hezbollah camp has slapped Aoun's presidency at least 4 times.
1-Iranian FM Zarif denying Lebanese authorities access to Lebanese citizen.
2-Hezbollah military parade in Qusair just a day after Aoun declared his non intervention foreign policy.
3-Wahhab militia parade inside Lebanon 1 day after Aoun vowed a strong state sovereignty.
4- Qaouk proclaiming Hezbollah as a Defacto full fledged Army, on the day Aoun vowed Lebanon will have a strong Army.
Aoun has remained mum over all these "in your face slaps".
Now, with this speech President Aoun has just negated every vow about achieving a strong sovereign state and strong Army and instead is telling the Lebanese people - It's what it is- Hezbollah is bigger than the state and Hezbollah is in charge and can do whatever they want inside or outside Lebanon with or without any Lebanese state consent.
President Aoun needs to denounce the kingdom of terrorism's hijacking of the Lebanese state and institutions and its export of terrorism (Daesh, Nusra, Taliban, February 14 Saudi-Salafist coalition, etc.).
You talk about hijacking the Lebanese state- hmmm, is it Saudi agents currently deployed in Beirut setting up checkpoints to stop and frisk Lebanese citizens around Dahieh - oh wait that's Iran...I am sure that's not Iranian hijacking of Lebanon state in your dictionary.
After all even when Aoun openly admits above Iranian Hezbollah hegemony over Lebanon state - your Takiah lying instinct jumps in and you lie and say Aoun was talking about KSA.
Well put lebanon00.01, but at the risk of sounding critical I have to poit out that you forgot to add "or else". Please review the chapter on "how to write a threatening letter" in your Syrian Moukhabarat handbook. It's right before the "how to commit terrorist acts and look innocent by blaming others" chapter, Michel Samaha forgot to read the chapter in it's entirety and ....
new screen name?
18:44
عون: سلاح المقاومة موقت وهو وجد ولم أكن أنا في موقع المسؤولية.
but you are now in charge, tell us what you are going to do about it? Is this how a President handles tough situations?
18:49
عون عن مرحلة المنفى في باريس: جوهر العلاقة بالوطن وممارسة الحكم بالطريقة السليمة لم تتغير على مدى السنوات، بل تحسنت بالمراقبة والاقتباس من الدول الاخرى والكلام بهدوء اكثر، وعشت من خلالها الديمقراطية الاوروبية ومفهوم السلطة.
I had to laugh at his " living democracy' European style and his understanding of governance.
.... and he practiced it upon his return to Lebanon, signed an MOU with an illegal militia and "wrote" an one way ticket to Hariri as democracy would have it.
Where is Flamethrower and his recurring comment that only Aoun as President with his diplomatic touch, close relationship with Hezbollah and his political cunning can tackle the subject of Hezbollah arms - what will he be saying now as Aoun has just made public that his plan to tackle Hezbollah arms is to do nothing and let them do whatever they want even when it is against the wishes of the Lebanese state that he represents.
I take my hat off to the president lets hope he continues to speak like this as he now is speaking on behalf of all Lebanese when he made this statement.
be sure that every word of what he said was approved by hezbollah. " i inherited the problem, it is not my fault, it is bigger than me and Lebanon" blah blah blah.
@ Janoubi
And look how Hezbollah carefully crafted each of Aoun's words.
Tailored to portrait Aoun as being not in line with Hezbollah stances and actions, while promising to do nothing about them so nobody can later on say he negated on his promises to tackle Hezbollah arms or intervention in Syria.
This Hezbollah written speech and given by President Aoun is intended for 1 purpose only - dupe KSA into releasing the $3 Bio Saudi military aid, and to lure KSA to pour money into Hezbollah pockets through Lebanon.
If this waffler was serious about hezbollah's weapons and illegal presence in Syria and other Arab countries, he would follow in the footsteps of president Suleiman by reinforcing the Baabda Declaration and the Dissociation policy instead of this childish approach of " nothing i can do about it and it is above my head" attitude. No wonder these iranian hezbos were fierce in their attacks on president Suleiman.
Fierce in their attacks on President Sleiman Marcus!!! That's an understatement.
They threw 2 grad missiles at Baabda presidential palace only few hours after his famous speech at the Lebanese Army Officer's graduation ceremony where he basically called on scrapping the People Army Resistance BS equation.
marcus
before aoun became president, he made sure that hezbollah gained more strength and helped it erode the state and its institutions. He defended the May 7th invasion of Beirut and justified it too. He blessed their intervention in Syria and other places. He used their weapons to reach the presidency. Now, he puts on the takiah babyface on and pretends he is an innocent bystander.
Interior Minister Mashnouq to LBCI: Aoun said in Saudi Arabia that he personally guarantees that Hizbullah won't stage a military act in Lebanon, noting that Hizbullah's fighting in Syria is against the State's will. 7 minutes
This is the funniest thing I read today.
Really Aoun personally guaranteed Hezbollah won't stage a military act in Lebanon. Was it before of after Aoun said that Hezbollah can do what they want and there is nothing I can do about it.
But beside that joke - why would Hezbollah stage a military action in Lebanon- they now fully own Lebanon. espesially now with their subservient President Aoun publicly declaring he will let Hezbollah have free reign to do what they please and he will make sure the Lebanese state stand aside and accommodate their activities in every way possible.
It would be like Hezbollah staging a military action against itself.