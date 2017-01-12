Qahwaji Inspects Eastern Border: Army Has Full Ability to Fight Terror

Army Commander General Jean Qahwaji on Thursday inspected military units deployed on the eastern border between the al-Masnaa and Rashaya regions, state-run National News Agency reported.

Qahwaji toured the military outposts and examined “the measures that have been taken to control the border and prevent smuggling and infiltration activities in both directions,” NNA said.

He then met with the officers and the soldiers, giving them instructions and lauding their efforts to “protect this vital segment of the border, despite the harsh weather circumstances.”

Qahwaji also called on the military units to maintain “full readiness to confront any terrorist activity or infiltration in a swift and decisive manner and to keep the initiative in the hands of the army.”

“Preserving the border's safety and the security of the neighboring towns and villages leads to serenity and stability across the country,” the army chief noted.

“This direct military effort complements the preemptive operations that the Intelligence Directorate and other army forces are carrying out against the terrorist networks and cells inside the country,” Qahwaji added.

He reassured that the army “has full ability to continue its fight against terrorism and consolidate security under any circumstances.”

Qahwaji also called on troops to safeguard the new phase of “breakthroughs and stability in the country” and to protect “the new presidential tenure and its aspirations to strengthen national unity and achieve social, economic and institutional advancement.”