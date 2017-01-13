Israel Fears Fresh U.N. Initiative after Paris Conference

Israel's U.N. ambassador on Friday raised concern over what he said were moves at the Security Council to adopt a new measure to build on the Paris Middle East conference.

Sweden's Ambassador Olof Skoog, who holds this month's presidency of the Security Council, said however that there were no immediate plans for council action.

"We are witnessing an attempt to promote a last-minute initiative before the new U.S. administration takes office," Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said in a statement.

"Supporters of the Palestinians are looking for further anti-Israel measures at the Security Council."

The council is planning to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, its first meeting since the adoption of a resolution demanding an end to the construction of settlements on Palestinian territory.

Asked about discussions on council action, Skoog said "I don't think that's correct."

"Let's see where we are next Tuesday, the main event now is Sunday's conference in Paris."

Around 70 countries and international organizations meet in Paris on Sunday to reaffirm support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, just days before Donald Trump takes office.

The Paris meeting aims to revive the moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace process, amid fears of fresh violence if Trump implements a pledge to recognize the contested city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the Paris meeting as "a rigged conference, rigged by the Palestinians with French auspices to adopt additional anti-Israel stances."

Israel reacted with fury after the United States refrained from using its veto at the council, allowing the anti-settlements resolution to be adopted by a vote of 14-0.