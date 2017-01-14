General Security Arrests Two Syrians for Terror Links

A task force from the Information Branch of General Security in Mount Lebanon arrested two Syrian nationals for having terror links and planning to carry out attacks in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

One of the suspects, H.Kh, was arrested in the Baabda district for having links to the Islamic State extremist group, and communicating with an IS leader with the intention of carrying out terror acts in Lebanon, added NNA.

The second Syrian, identified as H.A., was arrested in the Jbeil district. He was apprehended for recruiting Syrian youths to send them to fight for terrorist organizations in Syria.

Investigations were kicked off for legal proceedings.