General Security Arrests Two Syrians for Terror Links
A task force from the Information Branch of General Security in Mount Lebanon arrested two Syrian nationals for having terror links and planning to carry out attacks in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.
One of the suspects, H.Kh, was arrested in the Baabda district for having links to the Islamic State extremist group, and communicating with an IS leader with the intention of carrying out terror acts in Lebanon, added NNA.
The second Syrian, identified as H.A., was arrested in the Jbeil district. He was apprehended for recruiting Syrian youths to send them to fight for terrorist organizations in Syria.
Investigations were kicked off for legal proceedings.
"He was apprehended for recruiting Syrian youths to send them to fight for terrorist organizations in Syria."
Isn't that exactly what Nasrallah and Hezbollah are doing? The double standards are nauseating ..
Cutie;
This Houthian should be dedicating his efforts to saving the seagulls and the rhinos instead of fooling around with ridiculous things.
Abbas is a spaghetti eater, he stains his police shirt with tomato every single day, do you really expect any good to come out from him?
All my admiration and respect go to Mr. Abbas Ibrahim of the General Security for apprehending those who need to be apprehended for recruiting our youths to go join terrorist organizations in Yemen, Iraq, Bahrain and Syria.