Berri Calls for Two Legislative Sessions Next Week

Speaker Nabih Berri called on Saturday for two general legislative sessions to be held on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

It is to note that sessions will begin at 11:00 a.m. to discuss and approve 46 items on the parliament's agenda.

Berri's call for a legislative session comes after President Michel Aoun signed a decree to open an extraordinary parliamentary session to discuss pressing draft laws.