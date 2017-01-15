Mustaqbal 'Besieges' Rifi as Hariri Throws Support behind Mashnouq

Mustaqbal 'Besieges' Rifi as Hariri Throws Support behind Mashnouqإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The war of words between Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq and former justice minister Ashraf Rifi took a new turn after Prime Minister and al-Mustaqbal Movement leader Saad Hariri threw his support behind Mashnouq.
“A decision to besiege Rifi has been taken in al-Mustaqbal Movement,” sources following up on the issue told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Sunday.
The so-called siege has taken three forms.
“The first through a media siege, whose last episode was canceling a TV interview with Rifi's adviser Asaad Beshara, the second was slashing the size of Rifi's guard platoon, and third is the attempt to regain Tripoli's popular bases through resuming Mustaqbal's 'services' in the city,” the sources said.
Rifi had lashed out at Mashnouq over the removal of several policemen from his guard platoon, revealing that Hariri had told U.N. investigators probing Rafik Hariri's assassination that Mashnouq might have “leaked” information about his father prior to the 2005 bomb attack.
But Hariri jumped into the exchange of tirades on Friday, throwing his support behind Mashnouq.
“How mistaken I was when I doubted Nouhad al-Mashnouq and placed my full confidence in some people,” Hariri tweeted.
The Mashnouq-Rifi confrontation had first erupted over the arrest of Omar Bahr, one of Rifi's bodyguards, after he allegedly violated Internal Security Forces bylaws.
The move prompted Rifi to accuse Mashnouq of corruption and of being a Hizbullah crony.
The ex-minister also accused Mashnouq of compromising his security, holding him responsible for any harm that he might face.
the ballot boxes will besiege them ... soon.
You were not mistaken at all, Hariri. Your lust for power and endorsement of corrupt opportunists are blinding you.
So fell Ashraf Rifi the staunch Salafi supporter leader.
Well Mostaqbal knows that to survive they must erase Rifis influence.
Mr. Saado Hariri who is now prime minister earned every bit of my respect and my full admiration for admitting he was wrong when he accused Mykonos party goer and now interior minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq of leaking information about his father prior to the 2005 bomb attack.
I also admire him for improving things in the country and for preparing us for many wrong things that he might admit in the future.
and Mashnouq uses verses from the Quran in his tweet replies directed at Ashraf Rifi ;)!
Ashraf General Rifi is the last patriot in what once was Mustaqbal. As Justice wrote, the ballot boxes will reveal who's legitimate and who isn't.
Now that the Hariri-Mashnouq dynamic duo have removed Rifi's security platoon, I am sure Israel will find it an opportune moment to assassinate him because he is anti hezbollah.
glad to see Rifi the last terrorists supporter is being besieged..
btw, his supporters* in Tripoli may need the same, the same applies to some in this forum.
* the majority are Al Nusra's followers.
funny:)
"and third is the attempt to regain Tripoli's popular bases through resuming Mustaqbal's 'services' in the city,” the sources said."
hmmmm.... is that ethical just ahead of the elections?
Since Hariri took it upon himself to bring down the last Anti-Hezbollah popular political figure in Lebanon.
I guess that answers Hezbollah won't have to find a way to blow Rifi up, since they have a dedicated dupe who will bring Rifi down on their behalf, without Hezbollah having to dirty their hands doing it plus they - Hezbollah would be laughing at how they succesully fooled Hariri into turning the confrontation from a Sunnis Rifi vs Shiaa Hezbollah to a Sunnis Sunni confrontation.
Geagea had earlier proclaimed his surrender to Hezbollah Iranian hegemony when he declared that he no longer has any animosity towards Iranian Hezbollah.
Once Rifi is brought down by non other than Hariri.
The last Anti-Iranian hegemony figure in Lebanon would be gone.
Iranian Hezbollah hegemony over Lebanon would then be absolute - the would be Zero opposition to Iranian Hezbollah hegemony.
Hezbollah objective of subjugating Lebanon to the Iranian Islamic Wilayat El fakih regime would then be completed.
Let's look back at how this conflict between hariri and Rifi all started.
Rifi as justice minister in the Salam government wanted to Smaha case and the Tripoli mosque bombing to be put on the cabinet agenda and referred to the judicial council. Hezbollah and the FPM objected. He threatened he would resign and mashnouq was supposed to back him up. When the item was not put on the cabinet agenda, Rifi was true to his word and did indeed resign while mashnouq played the politics he is known for and was doing the secret deals with hezbollah and the fpm.
Hariri fires back from his exile and says " Rifi does not represent me" and it was all down hill from there....
Looking at the results of municipal ellections not really downhills..
And now hariri and co will have to spend millions in tripoli to get back popular support they lost (if they does..) in any case would u have expected more from hariri after all the conssesions he made untill now?....
hariri like all mafia party leaders in Lebanon want Yes men around him. Rifi is his own man and is a threat to hariri.