Hizbullah Condemns Bahrain's Execution of Three Shiites

Hizbullah on Sunday condemned the execution of three Bahraini men found guilty of killing three policemen, calling it "a crime" and "extrajudicial killing" that would undermine any chance for a political solution in Bahrain.

The Iran-backed group, which has been critical of the Bahraini government's crackdown on the Shiite-led uprising, said international silence toward what takes place in Bahrain must be met with the "largest solidarity campaign."

It also described the executions of the "innocent" men as "part of the big crime committed by the regime against the Bahraini people."

"It is clear that this execution will destroy every chance for a political exit out of Bahrain's crisis, and leads the country into an unknown future, threatening stability in Bahrain and the whole region," Hizbullah added in a statement.

Bahrain, which has been ruled by the Al-Khalifa dynasty for more than two centuries, has a majority Shiite population which has long complained of marginalization.

It has been rocked by sporadic unrest since March 2011 when security forces brutally crushed an Arab Spring-inspired uprising.

Since the 2011 uprising, Bahrain has arrested and put on trial hundreds of Shiites and cracked down hard on the opposition, despite repeated appeals by international rights groups.