Hizbullah Condemns Bahrain's Execution of Three Shiites
Hizbullah on Sunday condemned the execution of three Bahraini men found guilty of killing three policemen, calling it "a crime" and "extrajudicial killing" that would undermine any chance for a political solution in Bahrain.
The Iran-backed group, which has been critical of the Bahraini government's crackdown on the Shiite-led uprising, said international silence toward what takes place in Bahrain must be met with the "largest solidarity campaign."
It also described the executions of the "innocent" men as "part of the big crime committed by the regime against the Bahraini people."
"It is clear that this execution will destroy every chance for a political exit out of Bahrain's crisis, and leads the country into an unknown future, threatening stability in Bahrain and the whole region," Hizbullah added in a statement.
Bahrain, which has been ruled by the Al-Khalifa dynasty for more than two centuries, has a majority Shiite population which has long complained of marginalization.
It has been rocked by sporadic unrest since March 2011 when security forces brutally crushed an Arab Spring-inspired uprising.
Since the 2011 uprising, Bahrain has arrested and put on trial hundreds of Shiites and cracked down hard on the opposition, despite repeated appeals by international rights groups.
Lebanon does not interfere in other countries affairs according to the hezbollah newly appointed president, michel aoun.
It also described the executions of the "innocent" men as "part of the big crime committed by the regime against the Bahraini people."
"innocent" men..?
according to the shia iranian terrorist party these Bahraini policemen committed suicide;)!
calling it "a crime" and "extrajudicial killing" that would undermine any chance for a political solution in Bahrain.
but @mowateh says" what saudi or bahraini affairs did they "interfere" with?"
the Bahraini people must maintain their revolution as peaceful as it was and as it's now, regardless of the innocent civilians assassinated by this wahhabi terrorist regime.
Southern My Friend ( MF )
what's your take on Bella Hadid flipping the Bird after Selena Gomez and the Weeknd were spotted kissing?
Thanks southern for clarifying the shia bahrainis are maintaining a peaceful revolution. People like me who live abroad and have no means to read the news or watch TV were under the false impression the shias in bahrain are as sectarian as the rest of you, violent, and are implementing an iranian agenda. Reading your comments I learned to the contrary.
have you considered suicide as a means to end your miserable life?
How Sad.... How Awful... How terrible .....! Why are the Bahraini rulers executing innocent shias? Is now killing Bahraini policemen a sin or a crime punishable under the law?
Where are the NGOs in all of this?
I am losing faith in humanity slowly but surely. Not sure I can get hold of myself for my Sunday golf game.....
Ah, another country for Iran to meddle in-- it should stick its big fat nose in Bahrain and cause problems like it does all over the Middle East.
But massacring women and children in Syria which your group and ISIS equally contribute to is fine right?
Lebanon has to make a choice: either it is a sovereign country or a failed state. The government cannot keep saying we do not interfere in other nations internal matters and have a terrorist group go wage wars abroad and meddle in their internal affairs.