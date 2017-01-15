Four Wounded in Fresh Ain el-Hilweh Clash

Four people were wounded Sunday in an armed clash in the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, media reports said.

“Gunshots are still being heard every now and then,” MTV reported in the evening.

It had said that the clash broke out in the camp's al-Manshiyeh neighborhood over the installation of CCTV security cameras around a new office for the Joint Palestinian Force, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

The TV network identified two of those wounded in the clash as Khalil George and Ihab al-Maqdah, the son of senior Palestinian official Abu Bassam al-Maqdah.