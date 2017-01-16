Mobile version

France's Ayrault Says Best Response to Trump Comments is European Unity

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 January 2017, 11:31
European unity is the best reply to remarks by US President-elect Donald Trump that cast doubt on the continent's future, especially after Brexit, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Monday.

"The best response to the interviews given by the US president is the unity of Europeans, to come together as a bloc," Ayrault said as he went into a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

