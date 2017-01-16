France's Ayrault Says Best Response to Trump Comments is European Unity

France's Ayrault Says Best Response to Trump Comments is European Unityإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
European unity is the best reply to remarks by US President-elect Donald Trump that cast doubt on the continent's future, especially after Brexit, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Monday.
"The best response to the interviews given by the US president is the unity of Europeans, to come together as a bloc," Ayrault said as he went into a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.
