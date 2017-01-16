Mobile version

Iraqi Troops Advance in Eastern Mosul amid Fierce Clashes

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 January 2017, 13:19
W460

A senior Iraqi commander says fierce clashes between special forces and Islamic State militants are taking place in two neighborhoods in eastern Mosul.

The head of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces, Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, told Iraqi state TV on Monday that his forces pushed deeper into the Shurta and Andalus neighborhoods. Al-Asadi described the streets as "clean" of the bombs that IS militants usually plant to derail the troops' movement.

Since early morning, Iraqiya TV has aired a live feed from the front lines, showing thick grey smoke rising and Humvees passing by burnt-out buildings as explosions and gunfire rattled. The camera also showed the five-star Ninevah International Hotel from a distance, one of the city's iconic buildings located in a nearby neighborhood.

SourceAssociated Press
Middle East
Thumb Mystic 16 January 2017, 13:57

Honorable men pushing forward against the Yazid Followers.

Reply Report
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 16 January 2017, 20:39

nothing honorable about sectarian shia heretics.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 16 January 2017, 21:15

Everything is honorable aslong as they are fighting you scum.

Reply Report