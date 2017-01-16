Saudi Carrier Flynas Signs Deal for 80 Airbus Planes

Low-cost Saudi carrier flynas on Monday signed an $8.6 billion deal with European plane manufacturer Airbus to purchase 80 A320neo single-aisle jets.

Flynas chairman Ayed al-Jeaid said at the signing ceremony in Riyadh that the deal includes an option for 40 more of the short to medium-haul planes in what airline executives said is a growing domestic market.

Bander al-Mohanna, the chief executive of NAS Holding, signed the agreement with Fouad Attar, Middle East director for the European Aerospace company.

Mohanna told a news conference following the ceremony that the deal was made for flynas "to play a leading role in the market".

Delivery would begin next year and continue until at least 2026, flynas executives said.