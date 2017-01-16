U.N. Agencies Issue Joint Statement on Syria

Several United Nations agencies on Monday issued a joint statement on the situation in war-torn Syria, which is currently witnessing a fragile ceasefire.

“While efforts to fully implement a ceasefire in Syria continue, we again appeal for immediate, unconditional, and safe access to reach the children and families who are still cut off from humanitarian aid across the country,” the statement said.

“In Syria today, there are 15 besieged areas where up to 700,000 people, including an estimated 300,000 children, still remain trapped. Nearly five million people, including more than two million children, live in areas that are extremely difficult to reach with humanitarian assistance due to fighting, insecurity and restricted access,” the statement added.

It was issued by WFP Executive Director Ertharin Cousin, UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O’Brien, WHO Director-General Dr Margaret Chan, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The U.N. officials warned that all over Syria, people “continue to suffer because they lack the most basic elements to sustain their lives – and because of the continued risk of violence.”

“We – indeed, the world – must not stand silent while parties to the conflict continue to use denial of food, water, medical supplies, and other forms of aid as weapons of war,” they said.

The officials warned that children are at heightened risk of malnutrition, dehydration, diarrhea, infectious diseases, and injury.

“Many need support after being exposed to traumatic events, violence and other violations. Tragically, far too many children have known little but conflict and loss in their young lives,” the officials lamented.

“The horrors of the siege of the eastern districts of Aleppo have disappeared from the public consciousness – but we must not let the needs, the lives and the futures of Syria’s people fade from the world’s conscience,” they added.

“We must not let 2017 repeat the tragedies of 2016 for Syria.”