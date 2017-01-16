Saudi Arabia 'Optimistic' about Trump's Rule

U.S. ally Saudi Arabia is "optimistic" about Donald Trump's impending presidency, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Monday, hailing Trump's stern line on arch-Saudi rival Iran and promise to defeat the Islamic State group.

"When we look at the Trump administration's view as articulated -- wanting to restore America's role in the world -- we welcome this," Jubeir told a group of reporters during a visit to Paris.

"Wanting to defeat ISIS: absolutely. Wanting to contain Iran and prevent it from causing mischief through its negative policies in the region: absolutely, we have been calling for this for years," he said.

"Our interests align," he said, declaring that Washington and Riyadh also shared the same objectives on Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, terrorism and "energy issues."

"We look forward to working with them (Trump's team) in all the areas that are of interest or concern to both of us," he said.