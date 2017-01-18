Berri 'Distressed' over Electoral Law, Urges Cabinet to Meet its Vows

In light of the debate over approving a new electoral law, Speaker Nabih Berri urged the cabinet to implement the pledges it made in its ministerial statement, and assured that the parliament will study and approve all 75 draft laws listed on its agenda.

Berri renewed rejections on Wednesday for staging the upcoming parliamentary elections based on the current 1960 law or the extension of the parliament's term, saying: “No need to explain my stance again. I have reached the threshold of despair,” he told Ad Diyar in an interview.

“Let the government apply the commitments it made in its ministerial statement and put an electoral draft law,” he added.

Political parties are bickering over amending the current election law which divides seats among the different religious sects.

The current parliament has failed to amend the law, and has extended its mandate twice amid criticism. New elections are scheduled for May 2017.

On the parliament sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Berri told the daily: “We have put all drafts laws ready for discussion on the agenda. All 75 draft laws will be studied and approved even if I had to schedule additional sessions to approve them all.”

The parliament will hold two general legislative sessions on Wednesday and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. to discuss and approve several pressing items on its agenda.

Berri's call for a legislative session comes after President Michel Aoun signed a decree to open an extraordinary parliamentary session to discuss pressing draft laws.