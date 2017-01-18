Report: PSP Delegation in Baabda to Propose Amendments to 1960 Law

A Progressive Socialist party delegation met with President Michel Aoun on Wednesday, where talks focused on the controversial electoral law, amid reports saying that the PSP leader MP Walid Jumblat had planned to suggest some amendments to the 1960 electoral law.

The delegation included the MPs: Wael Abou Faour, Ghazi al-Aridi, Akram Shehayyeb, Alaa Terron and Henri Helou.

Aridi, who spoke to reporters after the meeting, said: “We must not promote for proper representation in the parliamentary elections while practicing sectarianism.

“The PSP wants to discuss the electoral law based on unified standards,” he stated, adding that it is misfortune that statements made by some do not match what is being put into implementation.

Insisting on diversity and partnership, Aridi remarked: “If the standards are to adopt proper representation (for the upcoming parliamentary polls), we hope that the opinion of the Druze community is taken into consideration.”

Earlier, reports have said that the PSP delegation carries ideas of amendments that Jumblat believes would develop the 1960 law, and help “save everyone's face.”

They added that the MP is expected to put forward a suggestion to create a new governorate that includes the Chouf and Aley areas, and to reconsider the distribution of MPs in Beirut, North Lebanon, West and North Bekaa to ensure proper representation at parliament.

Lebanon is divided into eight governorates (mohafazah): Akkar, Baalbek-Hermel, Beirut, Bekaa, Mount Lebanon, Nabatieh, North Lebanon and South Lebanon.

In 2003, the number of Lebanese governorates increased from six to eight. Two governorates were created, Baalbek-Hermel (formerly part of the Bekaa) and Akkar Governorate (formerly part of North Lebanon).

Mount Lebanon includes Aley, Baabda, Chouf, Jbeil (Byblos), Keserwan and Metn districts.