74-Year-Old Man Kidnapped in Qab Elias

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 January 2017, 20:19
A 74-year-old man was abducted Wednesday in the Bekaa town of Qab Elias, state-run National News Agency reported.

“Lebanese citizen Saad Jamil Risha, 74, was kidnapped as he was closing his wholesale foodstuffs shop at Qab Elias' intersection,” NNA said.

Later on Wednesday, NNA said the army was encircling the Bekaa town of Brital and raiding houses of individuals suspected of involvement in the kidnap operation.

The agency also said that the masked gunmen were masked and riding a black, tinted-glass Nissan Pathfinder, identifying them by their initials H. A., M. A. and A. S.

Lebanon
Comments 5
Thumb barrymore 18 January 2017, 20:25

9 minutes ago Reports: The army has encircled the town of Brital and is raiding the houses of those suspected of involvement in the kidnap of the citizen Saad Risha.

Ashrah Al Nass of Hassan Nassrallah.

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 18 January 2017, 20:33

but @mowateh the shia iranian will tell you that Brital is huge and has hundreds of towns and villages and inhabitants of all denominations?

plus the article did not mention any shia names that would fall under your sectarian classification.

Reply Report
Thumb terrorist 18 January 2017, 21:12

Hussein, Mahmoud, and Ali. I won't divulge their family names, but you can guess they aren't Khoury nor Solh.

Reply Report
Thumb marcus 18 January 2017, 21:35

heretics

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 18 January 2017, 21:46

almost a daily occurrence by ashraf nass

Reply Report