74-Year-Old Man Kidnapped in Qab Elias

A 74-year-old man was abducted Wednesday in the Bekaa town of Qab Elias, state-run National News Agency reported.

“Lebanese citizen Saad Jamil Risha, 74, was kidnapped as he was closing his wholesale foodstuffs shop at Qab Elias' intersection,” NNA said.

Later on Wednesday, NNA said the army was encircling the Bekaa town of Brital and raiding houses of individuals suspected of involvement in the kidnap operation.

The agency also said that the masked gunmen were masked and riding a black, tinted-glass Nissan Pathfinder, identifying them by their initials H. A., M. A. and A. S.