Relatives of Kidnapped Elderly Block Bekaa Roads, Threaten Counter-Abductions

Relatives of a 74-year-old man who was abducted on Wednesday blocked several key roads in central Bekaa on Thursday and threatened to carry out counter-kidnaps if he is not freed by 8:00 PM.
The angry relatives of Saad Risha blocked several roads with dirt, trucks and burning tires, media reports said.
Meanwhile, an envoy dispatched by Speaker Nabih Berri, Bassam Tlais, was meeting with dignitaries in the Bekaa town of Brital, which has been witnessing intensive army efforts since Wednesday in search of the abductee, MTV reported.
Risha was abducted Wednesday in the Bekaa town of Qab Elias as he was closing his wholesale foodstuffs shop.
Later on Wednesday, the army encircled Brital and raided houses of individuals suspected of involvement in the kidnap operation.
The National News Agency said the perpetrators were masked gunmen riding a black, tinted-glass Nissan Pathfinder.
They were identified by their initials H. A., M. A. and A. S.
So Mr. Risha will be released at some point in time but will the kidnappers be arrested or some deal will be worked out as usual between the lebanese authorities and the kidnappers as if nothing had happened.
The latter will happen
The kidnappers will be left free to go about their business and we will be hearing about a new kidnapping in a couple of weeks.
Remember they are probably the same gang that kidnapped the Saudi citizen a week earlier, and a 10 year old boy a while back, all released after mediation...and every time the kidnappers are left free to strike and kidnap another day.
or those who kidnapped the turkish pilots and abbas ibrahim was the main negotiator;) Did you hear any of these abbas friendly kidnappers were ever arrested?
"mtv": معلومات عن أنّ الإفراج عن المخطوف سعد ريشا قد يتمّ قبل منتصف هذه الليلة.
they know who the kidnappers are by name but since they are from ashraf al nass of hassan nassrallah no one will be arrested .
3 hours ago MTV: The army has arrested the father of one of the captors to press for the release of Saad Risha.
will the son who has been obviously identified by the army be arrested after Saad Risha is released? let's see....
