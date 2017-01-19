Relatives of Kidnapped Elderly Block Bekaa Roads, Threaten Counter-Abductions

Relatives of a 74-year-old man who was abducted on Wednesday blocked several key roads in central Bekaa on Thursday and threatened to carry out counter-kidnaps if he is not freed by 8:00 PM.

The angry relatives of Saad Risha blocked several roads with dirt, trucks and burning tires, media reports said.

Meanwhile, an envoy dispatched by Speaker Nabih Berri, Bassam Tlais, was meeting with dignitaries in the Bekaa town of Brital, which has been witnessing intensive army efforts since Wednesday in search of the abductee, MTV reported.

Risha was abducted Wednesday in the Bekaa town of Qab Elias as he was closing his wholesale foodstuffs shop.

Later on Wednesday, the army encircled Brital and raided houses of individuals suspected of involvement in the kidnap operation.

The National News Agency said the perpetrators were masked gunmen riding a black, tinted-glass Nissan Pathfinder.

They were identified by their initials H. A., M. A. and A. S.