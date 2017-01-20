Arab Officials to Visit Beirut, Aoun to Receive Letter from Kuwait's Emir

Lebanon will witness visits by several Arab officials in the coming days which will begin Friday with a visit by Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit, a media report said on Friday.

Abul Gheit's visit is aimed at “congratulating the president on his election and discussing the Arab situations and the preparations for the Arab Summit that will be held in Amman on March 29,” al-Joumhouria newspaper reported.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari is meanwhile scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on Saturday.

A Kuwaiti official will also visit Lebanon in the coming days to hand President Michel Aoun a letter from Kuwait's emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the daily said.

The letter contains congratulations for Aoun over his election and an invitation to visit Kuwait, al-Joumhouria added.