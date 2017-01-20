Cabinet to Tackle Electoral Commission, Interior Ministry Begins Logistic Preparations

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq has launched logistic preparations for the organization of the parliamentary elections and the Cabinet is expected to discuss the issue of forming an electoral supervisory commission, media reports said on Friday.

“Political contacts have managed to put the issue of forming the electoral supervisory commission on the agenda of the next Cabinet session,” al-Joumhouria newspaper reported.

Mashnouq had on Thursday sent a memo to all governors, asking them to “inspect polling stations and verify their capacity for the organization of parliamentary elections within a deadline not exceeding 20 days.”

The minister has clarified that he is obliged to finalize electoral rolls 90 days prior to the date of the elections.

In order for the elections to be held on May 21, the minister must call for elections and complete all preparations before February 21, Mashnouq says.