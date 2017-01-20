Arab League Head Holds Talks with Top Lebanese Officials

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit held talks Friday with President Michel Aoun after he arrived in Lebanon for a several-hour official visit.

“Lebanon holds onto Arab solidarity and the Arab League must remain an authority to refer to despite the divides,” Aoun told Abul Gheit during their meeting at the presidential palace.

The Arab League chief later held talks with Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

He also inspected a Syrian refugee encampment in the country.