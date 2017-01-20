Jumblat Renews Rejection of 'Proportional Representation under Sectarian System'

Druze leader MP Walid Jumblat on Friday reiterated his rejection of an electoral law based on proportional representation.

“Proportional representation under a sectarian system will create imbalanced representation and a state of instability,” Jumblat warned in a tweet.

He had on Thursday stressed that the electoral law “must ensure a delicate balance in political and regional representation,” calling on President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Premier Saad Hariri and the various political forces to “understand the demands of the Democratic Gathering that are in line with the Taef Accord.”

Jumblat's Progressive Socialist Party believes that a law fully based on proportional representation would marginalize the minority Druze community, whose presence is concentrated in the Chouf and Aley districts.

The PSP's concerns has pushed the party to renounce a law that mixes proportional representation with the winner-takes-all system that it had drafted together with al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Lebanese Forces.