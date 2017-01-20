Bekaa Roads Blocked over Risha Kidnap as Aoun Says 'All Security Forces Mobilized'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Several key roads in central Bekaa were blocked for a second consecutive day on Friday in protest at the abduction of 74-year-old merchant Saad Risha.
“The Furzol-Zahle road was blocked with bulldozers near the town's intersection, in the presence of Furzol municipal chief Melhem al-Ghaddan, Saad Risha's son Jimmy, the businessman Michel Daher, and residents and dignitaries from the region,” state-run National News Agency reported.
The Riyaq-Terbol road and the al-Fayda-Zahle road were also blocked by protesters.
Members of Brital's municipality and a number of dignitaries meanwhile staged a sit-in on their town's public road in solidarity with the family of the abductee and to protest the recurrent abductions in the region.
The captors have been identified as five residents of Brital and the army has been carrying intensive security measures in and around the town in search for the kidnappers and the elderly abductee. Speaker Nabih Berri has also dispatched an envoy to the town to help in the case.
“The kidnappers only represent themselves because Brital is the land of martyrs and will always stand in the face of takfiris,” Brital municipal chief Ahmed Ismail said, demanding the release of Risha.
President Michel Aoun meanwhile reassured a northern Bekaa delegation that the presidency is following up in the case.
“All security forces have been mobilized to return him safe to his family,” Aoun added.
MTV meanwhile reported that rumors were spreading in Zahle about “counter-abductions within hours” should Risha remain abducted.
Risha was abducted Wednesday in the Bekaa town of Qab Elias as he was closing his wholesale foodstuffs shop.
Very concerned nabih berri sends a delegation? Estez armed militia involved? Expose those kidnappers on TV
The LAF and ISF should open fire and shoot to kill. These people are no better than ISIS/Daesh and don't deserve to live.
Cutie;
Jannah, Firdous and I are in Zahleh as we speak burning tires and erecting sand barricades in protest at the Houthians' kidnapping of saad risha.
The Houthians must be disciplined and punished and their excuse they are resistance can no longer be tolerated.
I ask all the beautiful, young and educated women to go on the streets and denounce the Houthians' attempt at kidnapping Christians, killing the wildlife, and turning our beautiful country into a jungle similar to their mother country, Yemen.
Bombon, glad to see you and the girls on the front lines as always. Something the Terrorist in Chief can't claim to be doing. Well, you're right to do so, despite the fact that sometimes we have setbacks when outnumbered by Houthian terrorists, &c. we can still learn from these experiences. I have bad news for you though, Yesterday they managed to get another free spirit: Loalwa Braz. They also managed to get to a great investigator yesterday as well. His name is Miguel Ferrer, cousin of George and Amal. We're losing people cutie pie, we need to figure out how to protect ourselves from this growing cancer.
take care Bonita, Big kiss and hugs from your Terro.
It is no secret or surprise that my respect for general aoun who is now a fully fledged president is increasing over time for improving things in the country and for saying that 'All Security Forces Mobilized'.
I admire him more than anything else for stressing during the oath ceremony that he will be carrying out pre-emptive strike against terror, corruption, and lawlessness.
I forgot to express my admiration for Brital municipal chief Ahmed Ismail for saying the kidnappers only represent themselves because Brital is the land of martyrs and will always stand in the face of takfiris .
Never been to Brital just like I've never entered a mukhayam... No Lebanese lives there.
You're not missing much if you have already visited a public W.C.
U just described Ouzaii, an open air dump. I think I kinda get the idea!
Aoun Says 'All Security Forces Mobilized'
he learned takiah practices from his boss!
pick up the hotline phone next to you and call your boss nassrallah and Saad Risha will be released within minutes.
“The kidnappers only represent themselves because Brital is the land of martyrs and will always stand in the face of takfiris,” Brital municipal chief Ahmed Ismail said, demanding the release of Risha.
The kidnappers represent 'ashraf neiss' and not just themselves.
Early reports indicate that the abductors are Norwegians: Tall, blond, blue eyes, healthy, white teeth and clean shaved.
“The kidnappers only represent themselves because Brital is the land of martyrs and will always stand in the face of takfiris,” Brital municipal chief Ahmed Ismail said, demanding the release of Risha.
wait so shi3as can also be takfiris? how cool is that
20:05"OTV"
: خاطف المواطن سعد ريشا من آل اسماعيل وهو يطلب فدية تبلغ مليون دولار مقابل الافراج عنه ومعلومات عن توقيف قريبين من الجهة الخاطفة.
So the kidnappers are relatives of Brital's municipal chief Ahmed Ismail who is giving lectures in morals???
rofl!