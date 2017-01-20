Saudi-Led Air Strikes Kill 29 Yemen Rebels

Saudi-Led Air Strikes Kill 29 Yemen Rebelsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen's Red Sea coast have killed at least 29 rebels over the past 24 hours, military sources said on Friday.
The strikes hit two military camps, an ammunition depot and an arms transporter in Hodeida province, the sources said. Around 20 fighters and renegade troops were also wounded.
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 in support of beleaguered President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.
But despite its massively superior firepower, the rebels and their allies still control the capital Sanaa and much of the central and northern highlands as well as the Red Sea coast.
Pro-government forces launched a major offensive earlier this month aimed at ousting the rebels from Dhubab district at the southern end of the 450 kilometer (280 mile) long coastline.
