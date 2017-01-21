Report: Three Basic 'No-Nos' Rule Discussions for Electoral Law

Efforts between the various Lebanese political parties are ceaseless in order to agree on a new electoral law, amid assurances that the 1960 law won't be adopted and the parliament's term will not extended another time nor will the Lebanese face a fait accompli situation, al-Jouhmouria daily reported on Saturday.

Lebanese Forces sources told the daily: “Meetings are proceeding in a rapid pace on a daily basis between the various political parties to agree on a new law.

“They are continuous between the Lebanese Forces and Free Patriotic Movement, between the LF, al-Mustaqbal and FPM, between Mustaqbal, FPM and Hizbullah, and between al-Mustabql and AMAL Movement (..)” said the source.

It stressed that discussions are “serious and have finally reached three possibilities or choices,” in a clear indication of the earnestness of the efforts.

However, the source said the stakes are in favor of the hybrid electoral law system, and deliberations continue to find a single formula that meets the approval of all stressing that the outcome is likely to come out before the month's end.

“The fact that these moves have not appeared to the public does not mean that things are left to be," said the source.

"To the contrary, the efforts behind the scenes ate unprecedented amid three no nos. No for the 1960 electoral law, no for extending the parliament's term and no for placing the Lebanese in front of two choices, to either approve extension of parliament's term or accept the elections to be held based on the 1960 law.”