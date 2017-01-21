Mobile version

Kidnappers Release Elderly Man, Risha

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 January 2017, 08:21
Lebanese national Saad Risha, 74, was released by his kidnappers on Saturday after a three-day abduction that mobilized the Lebanese army and officials in the country including President Michel Aoun who assured that the presidency was following up on the case.

Risha arrived early Saturday at his house in the Bekaa town of Qab Elias, accompanied by Speaker Nabih Berri's envoy Bassam Tleis. He was greeted by a crowd of family and friends, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

Risha extended his gratitude to all those who worked hard for his release and also thanked the abductors saying “they treated me well,” NNA said.

Risha was abducted Wednesday in Qab Elias as he was closing his wholesale foodstuffs shop.

His kidnapping pushed angry relatives and friends to block several roads in central Bekaa protesting his kidnapping.

Members of Brital's municipality and a number of dignitaries had also staged a sit-in on their town's public road in solidarity with the family of the abductee and protested the recurrent abductions in the region.

The captors were identified as five residents of Brital. No news so far if they have been arrested.

