Kidnappers Release Elderly Man, Risha

Lebanese national Saad Risha, 74, was released by his kidnappers on Saturday after a three-day abduction that mobilized the Lebanese army and officials in the country including President Michel Aoun who assured that the presidency was following up on the case.
Risha arrived early Saturday at his house in the Bekaa town of Qab Elias, accompanied by Speaker Nabih Berri's envoy Bassam Tleis. He was greeted by a crowd of family and friends, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.
Risha extended his gratitude to all those who worked hard for his release and also thanked the abductors saying “they treated me well,” NNA said.
Risha was abducted Wednesday in Qab Elias as he was closing his wholesale foodstuffs shop.
His kidnapping pushed angry relatives and friends to block several roads in central Bekaa protesting his kidnapping.
Members of Brital's municipality and a number of dignitaries had also staged a sit-in on their town's public road in solidarity with the family of the abductee and protested the recurrent abductions in the region.
The captors were identified as five residents of Brital. No news so far if they have been arrested.
lol lol lol..... accompanied by Speaker Nabih Berri's envoy Bassam Tleis.
any arrests since the kidnappers are known by name?
Mr. Saad Rish the elderly man has earned my utmost respect and admiration for extending his gratitude to all those who worked hard for his release and specifically for thanking the abductors by saying “they treated me well".
My respect for general aoun who is now president should come as no surprise to anyone by now for assuring us the presidency was following up on the case.
I could not write this comment without extending my respect to the brave security forces who left no stone unturned but failed so far to arrest those culprits who only represent themselves and not the people of Brital.
Mr. Puppet will earn my full respect because he respects Mr. Risha, our President and the security forces.
May the respect always be with him.
Only in Lebanon the victim thanks his abductors. Only in Lebanon the person kidnapped rots in jail while the kidnapper is set free; Hasan Yaqoub the kidnapper is free and Hannibael Qaddafi the victim is in jail.
Not only should Saad Risha thank his abductors but he should also be honored that he was abducted by ashraf al nass of nassralah.
Typical Stockholm Syndrome. The victims has empathy for the hostage-takers. Speaking of Scandinavia, are the terrorists Swedes?
The police and army 'forget' to enforce our laws. They may get some training at West Point or Saint-Cyr academies but they are at the mercy of crooked politicians such as Berry, Nasrallah and Aoun. They should remember that dispatched 'special political envoys' are themselves criminals and they should not even listen to them.
Brital is populated by criminals and should le be treated as vipers nest, they should open fire at these 'people' whenever they show a sign of hostility. We don't negotiate with terrorists point a la likh
Don't trust these forces, arm yourselves people until they prove themselves worthy of our trust which they failed to do so far since I was born.
and they pat themselves on the back for their disgusting performance!
7:23وزير الدفاع الوطني يعقوب الصراف: انجاز أمني ونوعي تحقق بتحرير المواطن سعد ريشا في محافظة البقاع.
I do not see flamethrower and Mowaten anywhere here opening their hole...I am sure their comment : oh the armed Range Rover thought it was a Mossad walking looking for the missing drone when they kidnapped Risha the 74 old man but then the eztez clarified to them via tleis that the Mossad already hit their targets in Damascus last week.
Isn't odd how tonight a Sunni terrorist tried to blow himself up in Hamra, the perfect timing to distract people after this Risha terrorist abduction that embarrassed Amal and Hizbulaat for the zillionth's time. Knowing that the LAF has become an Iranian tool like this puppet government and president, nothing would surprise me anymore.