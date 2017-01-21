2 Killed, 10 Missing in Central China Landslide

At least two people have been killed and 10 others are missing after a hotel in central China was buried in a landslide.

The government of Nanzhang county in Hunan province says crews are working to dig out those trapped in the Mirage Hotel that was struck by the disaster around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Three people have been rescued and are recovering in a hospital.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 3,000 cubic meters (106,000 cubic feet) of debris tumbled down a slope behind the three-story hotel. It says the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Xinhua says rescuers pulled five survivors from the debris, two of whom died in hospital.