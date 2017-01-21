President Meets Iraqi Foreign Minister

President Michel Aoun received on Saturday at the Presidential Palace Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari, the National News Agency reported.

Al-Jaafari arrived in Beirut on Saturday at dawn accompanied by a delegation from the foreign ministry, NNA said.

“I extended a formal invitation to His Excellency the President on behalf of (Iraqi) President Fouad Maasum to visit Iraq, and he promised to meet that request,” stated Jaafari after the meeting.

For his part, Aoun assured during his meeting with the Iraqi official that Lebanon was able to overcome many obstacles, he said: “Lebanon was able to overcome a difficult stage and has started today a stage of progression that includes all sectors.”

Jaafari is expected to hold talks later with other senior Lebanese officials.

Since the election of a president, Lebanon has been witnessing a flurry of Arab diplomatic activity.

Most recent was the visit of Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit who held talks Friday with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Abul Gheit left Lebanon on Saturday. Before his departure at the Rafik Hariri International Airport he expressed delight with “the new atmospheres in Lebanon, which bodes for a new phase filled with optimism," he said.